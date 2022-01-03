This Go-Anywhere Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Camper Van Is As Capable as a Wrangler

Looking at the pictures in the gallery you see this is no ordinary Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, but a house on wheels with some serious off-roading capabilities. It wasn’t always like that, though. This Sprinter started life as a modest 2WD panel van back in 2017 when it was imported into the U.S. It was later sent to Iglhaut Allrad in Germany for a serious body-building program and returned to the U.S. as a promotional vehicle for Iglhaut Allrad, hence the decals on the sides. The van is said to be the first IGLHAUT Allrad van built for the North American market on a U.S.-spec chassis.
The car was no slouch, mind you, with a V6 turbo-diesel engine factory rated at 188 horsepower and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission. Iglhaut Allrad installed a dual-range transfer case with a 2.5:1 gear reduction, permanent all-wheel-drive with 50/50 torque distribution, and three electronic locking differentials that will make any Wrangler or Bronco jealous. Thank G-Class for that.
The suspension also got a 4.75” lift and was complimented with wheel well enlargements to make way for the 37″ BF Goodrich MT3 tires on 18″ alloy wheels. The van gained underbody protection too, a rear door spare tire carrier, and a centrifugal snorkel. Other goodies include a roof rack, rear door ladder, side steps, a hitch, and a winch. All these are bread-and-butter off-road modifications that you see on all the cars certified for extreme tracks like Rubicon Trail in Northern California or Moab in Utah.
solar panel system to power all its appliances, including the onboard refrigerator. It comprises auxiliary Marine batteries and a 200-watt solar panel mounted on the roof. According to the listing on Bring a Trailer website, the van was further modified by MAD Vans with Roambuilt exterior accessories, a full bamboo Adventure Wagon interior kit with dual roof fans, black-upholstered Scheel-Mann front seats, and a foldaway bed.
You’re certainly not going to miss the hotel room on your adventures thanks to the hot water and heating system. To sum it up, whoever gets this overlander will also benefit from the gas stove to cook dinner and an outdoor shower to end the day. And did you notice the toilet in the lower cabinet? Yeah, it has one.
This camper van shows a low mileage of only 37,000 miles (60,000 km) and received a B service in September 2021. The Carfax report shows the van had no accidents, and it also has a clean California title in the seller’s name. As it seems, this is as good as it gets, and we expected this baby to sell for an insane amount of money. Only it didn’t.
As wonderful as it its description sounds, this rugged camper van failed to impress potential buyers at the Bring a Trail auction that ended yesterday. Despite people bidding above $150,000, these offers did not meet the reserve price, so the current owner will continue to keep it. It will most probably be listed again and despite the price, it is a good deal, considering all it’s capable of. So make sure you keep an eye on auctions sites for this one.
