German-Made Camper Van Is a Cozy Beach House on Wheels, Spacious and Multifunctional

German-made Beachy Van 540 makes you feel like you’re on your summer vacation every time you step inside the vehicle. It is cozy, has a warm vibe to it, it’s practical and simply inviting.
Created by German company Beachy, the 540 van was revealed last year at the Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf and received well-deserved positive feedback. Designed to look and feel like a beach house on wheels, the Beachy Van 540 is based on Citroen’s Jumper, being compact yet spacious and multifunctional.
In its driving mode, it can transport up to five passengers. When it comes to sleeping capacity, it can comfortably sleep up to four people, not only inside the van but also on top of it, in the pop-up roof tent. And with its not one, but two lounges, this camper spells “relaxation”.
The 540 van lets you adjust the seats in different ways. It fits a three-seat row in the rear and together with the swivel driver cab seats creates a cozy lounge, which can also be used for dining, as it comes with a removable table.
Further in the back, you’ve also got the second lounge, with two benches and a folding table between them. This space also serves other purposes as well, because it becomes a comfortable sleeping space with a double bed during the night.
The kitchen of the Beachy Van 540 is as basic as they get. But you do get a pull-out gas-powered hot plate, a stainless-steel sink, a 70-liter fridge with a freezer compartment, and 19-liter fresh and wastewater tanks.
As for other basic necessities, Beachy also includes a portable Porta Potti toilet.
When it comes to interior design, the van is bright, uses warm, natural, and “beachy” materials and fabrics, and gives you enough space and freedom to create your own style and add your personal touch.
While we have no pricing details at this point, Beachy specifies that its 540 van should drop on the market this summer.
If you don't mind the German discussions on the side, you can take a closer look at the Beachy Van 540 in the video below.
