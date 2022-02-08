Vettel Wishes He Could Go Rallying, M-Sport Offers a Ride if Aston Martin Allows It

Sebastian Vettel has recently expressed his desire to have a go at rallying. The four-time Formula 1 World Champion expressed this hidden wish after the Race of Champions, where he finished as a runner-up to the nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb.
Vettel's results have impressed, as the German racing driver has made a name for himself on a perfect tarmac in a single-seat, open-wheel, racing car. Instead, on the slippery snow and ice of the route of this year's Race of Champions, which was organized in Sweden, Vettel shined. One might say he trained in a DBX.
When interviewed on the matter by the folks of DirtFish, Vettel admitted that he still has "a lot to catch up on," and he felt that he is "still missing a little bit" when performance is concerned.
At the same time, the German champion also noted that he enjoyed what he was doing, while admitting to having "always enjoyed watching" rally drivers in action.
Since Vettel knows his way around a steering wheel, it was easy for him to understand and admit that there is more to rallying than just getting in the vehicle and driving. After having a discussion over lunch with the other drivers, Seb Vettel recognized the necessity of work behind the scenes, as well as the importance of pacenotes.
With that in mind, the Brits at M-Sport went ahead and publicly asked their co-nationals at Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team on Twitter if they will let Vettel have a go in one of their cars. It would not be the first time a successful Formula 1 racer would get behind the wheel of a rally car.
While Kimi Räikkönen is the first example that comes to mind, Robert Kubica is another. Other drivers have had the opportunity for tests in rally cars, and this practice is rather old. Fortunately, it still happens today. The opposite is quite rare, but that does not mean it did not happen.
Sadly, it does depend on sponsors or manufacturers allowing drivers to show themselves driving something else, not to mention the risk of injury, which is most likely already present in the contracts of most, if not all racing drivers of today.
Pssst, @AstonMartinF1, our email is [email protected] Can you pass it on to Seb to drop us a line ?????— M-Sport (@MSportLtd) February 7, 2022
