Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll Channel Their Inner James Bond with Iconic DB5

Even at the premiere of the latest James Bond movie in London, the Aston Martin DB5 had its own place on the red carpet. And given the importance of the automobile in the franchise, several Formula 1 drivers were present as well, including Lance Stroll, George Russell, and Kimi Raikkonen. Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner attended the event accompanied by his wife, Geri, former Spice Girl.Aston Martin F1 drivers even took it one step further. Sky's Natalie Pinkham introduced Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, recently confirmed for the 2022 season, for the drifting session at Silverstone. Martin Brundle, British former race driver and current commentator for Sky Sports, also joined the two Aston Martin drivers in taking turns with DB5.The two had the opportunity to channel their inner 007 super-spy on the race track that annually hosts the British Grand Prix, in the movie’s iconic car, the Aston Martin DB5. Mark Higgins, rally driver and stunt driver for No Time To Die, first showed the F1 drivers how to replicate scenes from the movie, minus the shooting though, before letting the two give it a go.Vettel and Stroll took the car out for a spin, trying out several drifts that (spoiler alert!) James Bond also performs in order to escape his enemies in the streets of Matera, Italy. The duo was thrilled to be doing the stunts and found out it’s quite difficult to keep the car under control. Vettel had so much fun that he almost crashed the car at one point. Brundle also had his share of fun.Needing no introduction, the car didn’t become as legendary as it is for nothing. With a lot of stunts in all the movies, you needed a vehicle to have both the performance, and the looks. And the DB5 ticks all the boxes. With a 4.0-liter L6, the iconic Aston Martin had 282 hp (286 ps) on tap. In 1964, the DB5 Vantage engine was reworked and improved to offer 325 hp (330 ps). The first models were fitted with a 4-speed manual, but the gearbox was eventually replaced with a 5-speed unit.While No Time to Die marks David Craig’s last Bond appearance, it doesn’t stand true for the Aston Martin DB5. Until we get more information on who will take over the super-spy role, the latest 007 movie will premiere in theaters on October 8.