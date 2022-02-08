Range Rover Velar's Got Plenty of Game, Zips Up for Digital Off-Roading

The Range Rover Velar is definitely not the first vehicle that comes to mind when thinking about posh off-roading. That’s because it has a lot of things in common with the Jaguar F-Pace, which, in turn, shares its construction with the XE and XF premium compact and executive sedans respectively.
However, that was not going to stop Al Yasid from imagining the premium compact crossover in a more extreme attire, looking ready for fun off the beaten path. The renderings portray it with several striking modifications that would turn heads in the parking lot of your local mall.
One does not need to be a Land Rover connoisseur to tell that it has big wheels, shod in wide yet rather thin rubber. A lot of digital chopping was required in order for them to fit under the arches, and since these had to be amended, they were also fattened up. The same treatment was given to the Velar at all four corners, and the attachments have visible bolts, something that Liberty Walk would probably approve of.
A new suspension, which has given it additional ground clearance compared to the stock models, contributes to its new stance, and the quad exhaust pipes, incorporated into the new diffuser, make it look more aggressive. The artist also gave it a green paint finish, and a grey top, and the whole build looks like it is only a gun cabinet, and roof rack away from becoming a hunter’s best friend.
While we’re at it, we’d give additional things, like trail lights, snorkel, and perhaps an exoskeleton too, and we would definitely upgrade the interior as well, with sturdier upholstery, rubber floor mats, and a net separating the passenger compartment from the trunk area. However, none of these upgrades would be justifiable, because the Range Rover Velar isn’t exactly an off-roader in disguise, no matter how many aftermarket features it rocks.
Now, if this story has somehow made you crave a Range Rover Velar of your own, then get ready to pay at least $58,300 for the base model in the United States, not counting the destination charge, dealer fees, and options. The entry-level variant gets plenty of goodies, from the electric tailgate, and reversing camera, to the LED headlights, keyless entry, and smartphone integration. The R-Dynamic version can be yours from $60,400, and it brings additional standard gear.
Both pack the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, rated at 247 hp, which enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 7.1 seconds. The HSE is offered with a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter straight-six, making 395 hp, and dropping the sprint time to 5.2 seconds. With 542 hp on tap from its supercharged 5.0-liter V8, the SVAutobiography sits at the top of the series.
