Watch the 592-HP Manhart-Tuned Range Rover Velar SV600 Max Out at 184 MPH

The Range Rover Velar is already a properly fast SUV in SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition spec. It’s got a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that produces 542 hp (550 PS) and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm). Manhart, however, isn’t the type of company that will leave "well enough" alone, which is how the Velar SV 600 came to be. 9 photos ECU remapping and custom sports exhaust system with flap control, the Manhart-tuned Velar now produces 592 hp (600 PS), to go with 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. While we don’t have an exact 0-60 time for this updated version of the Velar, we know that a stock SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition model will hit the mark in just 4.3 seconds, before maxing out at 170 mph (274 kph).



The



Now, if you were wondering what maxing this SUV out actually looks like, AutoTopNL's got us all covered with one of their usual top-speed German Autobahn runs. Towards the end of the clip, you’ll see the Velar reach a maximum speed of 184 mph (296 kph), which is considerably better than what it can do without any modifications. It’s actually a pretty good increase in top speed, considering the relatively low amount of additional horsepower.



Ultimately, the



