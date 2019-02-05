Criminals and How They Choose Their Cars

Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition Comes With V8 Power

Based on the Velar SVR that hasn't been revealed thus far, the Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition combines luxury with forced induction. The crossover utility vehicle also happens to be quick, accelerating to 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds. 29 photos



Measuring 395 millimeters up front and 396 millimeters at the rear, the two-piece rotors are matched with red-painted calipers and 21-inch forged wheels. Customers can also opt for 22-inch wheels, but larger wheels tend to ruin the ride over the smallest of imperfections.



“Our continued evolution is driven by a relentless focus on creating highly desirable vehicles our customers will love for life,” said Gerry McGovern, chief design officer at Land Rover. “The new Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition amplifies the highly desirable nature of the



A sports-tuned electronic differential makes the most out of the all-wheel-drive system in the corners, complemented by intelligent driveline dynamics and air suspension. The optimized aerodynamics and cooling go together like a hand in glove with the active exhaust system, but we’re not too sure about the design of the exhaust tips.



Quilted leather dominates the cabin, where you’ll also find knurled dials and a sports steering wheel. The heated and ventilated front seats with massage function, however, are available as an optional extra.



Metallic blue is the only color available for the Velar SVAutobiography, along with the gloss-black roof. Available until February 2020, the special edition kicks off at £86,120 in the



