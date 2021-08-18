SpaceX Starship to Take Civilians Where Civilians Never Went Before: to the dearMoon

4 Range Rover Velar P400e Revealed with New Ingenium Engines in Tow

More on this:

2022 Range Rover Velar Gets Updates, a Special Edition, and More Options

Land Rover has updated the Range Rover Velar for the 2022 model year. Along with a special edition, it comes with more technology for the wellbeing of its occupants. Customers can now order tailor-made paint from the SV division , which is hand finished and can even be made to sample. 17 photos



Customers who choose the Velar Auric Edition can order from a selection of three exterior colors, one of which is reserved for this version, called Charente Grey. Ostuni Pearl White and Santorini Black are also available. Range Rover fitted the 2022 Velar Auric Edition with 20-inch Mercurial Gloss Sparkle Silver alloy wheels and privacy glass. A contrasting roof and 22-inch "Pincher" wheels are available as optional equipment.



Across the range, the Yulong White shade has been replaced by the Ostuni Pearl White mentioned above, while the Lantau Bronze shade is now available for all versions of the 2022 Velar.



The British marque introduced a cabin air purification system, which makes its debut on the 2022



The Cabin Air Purification Plus system ensures an adequate level of fresh air inside the vehicle to reduce drowsiness and enhance driver alertness. The 2022 Velar will also have a function that allows owners to pre-condition an air cleaning cycle when they are away from their vehicles through the Land Rover Remote app. The function is also available through the central touchscreen.







On the infotainment side, Land Rover will introduce the Pivi and Pivi Pro multimedia units, which come with a simplified interface that reduces the number of interactions to achieve the same result, in a bid to reduce the need for the driver's eyes to be away from the road when changing settings.



The infotainment system will receive wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto through an over-the-air update, which will come to all Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment units. The Pivi Pro unit comes standard on S, SE, and HSE models.



Land Rover's SV division can offer a palette of fourteen exclusive colors, such as Tourmaline Brown, Petrolix Blue, and Amethyst-Grey Purple. Each is hand-finished to perfection, but customers can go even further and get a dedicated paint shade thanks to the SV Bespoke Match to Sample service. Multiple finishes are available, so customers can go for the ultra-metallic finish or the satin matte, for example.



In the UK, the 2022 Velar starts at GBP 45,925 ($63,193), while the Auric Edition is priced at EUR 70,085 ($82,074) in Germany. Let us start with the limited-run Range Rover Velar Auric Edition. It gets its name from the Latin word for Gold, Aurum, which is a nod to the Auric Atlas finishes. The Auric Edition of the Velar is based on the R-Dynamic S trim level. It comes with a distinctive finish for the front grille, hood, doors, and fender vents.Customers who choose the Velar Auric Edition can order from a selection of three exterior colors, one of which is reserved for this version, called Charente Grey. Ostuni Pearl White and Santorini Black are also available. Range Rover fitted the 2022 Velar Auric Edition with 20-inch Mercurial Gloss Sparkle Silver alloy wheels and privacy glass. A contrasting roof and 22-inch "Pincher" wheels are available as optional equipment.Across the range, the Yulong White shade has been replaced by the Ostuni Pearl White mentioned above, while the Lantau Bronze shade is now available for all versions of the 2022 Velar.The British marque introduced a cabin air purification system, which makes its debut on the 2022 Velar and builds on the existing cabin air ionization system with PM2.5 filtration. The new system has sensors to detect CO2 levels inside the passenger compartment, and it can switch to outside air when the measured level exceeds predetermined acceptable levels.The Cabin Air Purification Plus system ensures an adequate level of fresh air inside the vehicle to reduce drowsiness and enhance driver alertness. The 2022 Velar will also have a function that allows owners to pre-condition an air cleaning cycle when they are away from their vehicles through the Land Rover Remote app. The function is also available through the central touchscreen. Range Rover 's 2022 Velar also has more driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control with steering assist. The latter works on the highway to maintain a pre-set distance from vehicles ahead of the Velar , as well as keeping the car centered in its lane. Acceleration and braking are operated automatically to maintain a set speed and stop if necessary. The latter feature is standard on the HSE trim, while the others get it through the Driver Assistance Package.On the infotainment side, Land Rover will introduce the Pivi and Pivi Pro multimedia units, which come with a simplified interface that reduces the number of interactions to achieve the same result, in a bid to reduce the need for the driver's eyes to be away from the road when changing settings.The infotainment system will receive wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto through an over-the-air update, which will come to all Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment units. The Pivi Pro unit comes standard on S, SE, and HSE models.Land Rover's SV division can offer a palette of fourteen exclusive colors, such as Tourmaline Brown, Petrolix Blue, and Amethyst-Grey Purple. Each is hand-finished to perfection, but customers can go even further and get a dedicated paint shade thanks to the SV Bespoke Match to Sample service. Multiple finishes are available, so customers can go for the ultra-metallic finish or the satin matte, for example.In the UK, the 2022 Velar starts at GBP 45,925 ($63,193), while the Auric Edition is priced at EUR 70,085 ($82,074) in Germany.

load press release