2021 Range Rover Velar Is Whisper-Quiet and Mildly Electrified for Almost $57k

It hasn’t been long since Land Rover announced the market introduction of the 2021 Range Rover Velar in European specification. At home in the UK, the pricing kicked off at £46,110 ($61,288) and the update brought forward the P400e plug-in hybrid powertrain as the most interesting novelty. For the U.S. market, the company is playing the win some, lose some game, and decided the North American asking price should read $56,900 in the MSRP box, instead.
On the other hand, the U.S.-specification 2021 Range Rover Velar doesn’t come with a cable to recharge it – as the P400e is nowhere to be found across the lineup (at least, not yet). Instead, the company is offering the Velar S and R-Dynamic S with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four (247 hp) as the base options.
Those looking for an electrified upgrade will find something new, nevertheless, because the brand is debuting new mild hybrid Ingenium inline-six options with 335 hp (from $63,900) or 395 hp ($76,900) output levels. As such, the P400 model can sprint to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds (100 kph in 5.5s).
And that’s not all, because there are even more high-tech goodies in tow. The 2021 Velar is yet another member of the Jaguar Land Rover family switching to the group’s new electrical architecture, so the Velar is now up to par with the most recent introductions that also bundle onboard the PiviPro infotainment technology and 10-inch touchscreens.
Audiophiles will be able to stream music or other media directly through the integrated Spotify connection, while the Bluetooth system can be paired with two smartphones at the same time. That bodes well with the fact that from now on the Velar will become a vessel of tranquility thanks to the company’s newly introduced Active Road Noise Cancellation feature.
Also, the interior gains a new steering wheel, a new Drive Selector instead of the previous model’s rotary gear knob, a new Cabin Air Filtration system (global health crisis, remember?!), along with a new 3D Surround Camera system.
Because even the stylish Velar might feel the need for a more adventurous lifestyle from time to time, Land Rover hasn’t forgotten to equip the 2021MY with its second-generation Activity Key – a water-resistant / shock-proof wearable that can render the classic key fob completely obsolete.
Those looking for an electrified upgrade will find something new, nevertheless, because the brand is debuting new mild hybrid Ingenium inline-six options with 335 hp (from $63,900) or 395 hp ($76,900) output levels. As such, the P400 model can sprint to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds (100 kph in 5.5s).
And that’s not all, because there are even more high-tech goodies in tow. The 2021 Velar is yet another member of the Jaguar Land Rover family switching to the group’s new electrical architecture, so the Velar is now up to par with the most recent introductions that also bundle onboard the PiviPro infotainment technology and 10-inch touchscreens.
Audiophiles will be able to stream music or other media directly through the integrated Spotify connection, while the Bluetooth system can be paired with two smartphones at the same time. That bodes well with the fact that from now on the Velar will become a vessel of tranquility thanks to the company’s newly introduced Active Road Noise Cancellation feature.
Also, the interior gains a new steering wheel, a new Drive Selector instead of the previous model’s rotary gear knob, a new Cabin Air Filtration system (global health crisis, remember?!), along with a new 3D Surround Camera system.
Because even the stylish Velar might feel the need for a more adventurous lifestyle from time to time, Land Rover hasn’t forgotten to equip the 2021MY with its second-generation Activity Key – a water-resistant / shock-proof wearable that can render the classic key fob completely obsolete.