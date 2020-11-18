2021 Range Rover Velar Is Whisper-Quiet and Mildly Electrified for Almost $57k

It hasn’t been long since Land Rover announced the market introduction of the 2021 Range Rover Velar in European specification. At home in the UK, the pricing kicked off at £46,110 ($61,288) and the update brought forward the P400e plug-in hybrid powertrain as the most interesting novelty. For the U.S. market, the company is playing the win some, lose some game, and decided the North American asking price should read $56,900 in the MSRP box, instead.

53 photos