Super Cruise the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV and Allow Silent Automatic Lane Changes

Launched to great fanfare as GM’s new flagship electric vehicle, the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 might encompass every dream of the standard pickup enthusiast: a huge bed with multi-function tailgate, incredible rock-crawling abilities, innovative technologies, capable of towing just about anything, and with a modular body (as in removable roof panels!). Just one little mention – the power comes from the outlet.

