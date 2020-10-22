Super Cruise the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV and Allow Silent Automatic Lane Changes

Launched to great fanfare as GM’s new flagship electric vehicle, the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 might encompass every dream of the standard pickup enthusiast: a huge bed with multi-function tailgate, incredible rock-crawling abilities, innovative technologies, capable of towing just about anything, and with a modular body (as in removable roof panels!). Just one little mention – the power comes from the outlet.
Except for the huge price tag, it’s basically the perfect package. But that quotation might have more than one back-up – aside from the obvious EV technologies involved (GM’s Ultium takes the spotlight), the HUMMER EV is also brimming with innovative features.
Chief among them will be the latest version of the group’s Super Cruise “hands-free driver assistance system.” It will become available free of charge during the first three years of use, neatly covering 200,000+ miles (322,000 km) of U.S. and Canadian roads.
Best of all, the recent improvements have added the capability to initiate automatic lane-changing maneuvers, as the system can assess the optimal conditions for a lane change and perform it on its own after being granted permission through signaling protocols.
Just like any other modern EV, the GMC pickup will have the achieve the so-called “one pedal driving” - either via the modular “Regen on Demand” feature (the driver controls the level of regenerative braking) or through the selectable Terrain Mode for enhanced rock-crawling abilities.
The entire world has by now heard of the “Watts to Freedom” feature, but GMC has even more on store through its Drive Mode Control. The pre-selected modes are Normal, Tow/Haul, Off-Road and Terrain, while the user configurable My Mode includes a new Adrenaline Mode!
It wouldn’t be a proper pickup without some sort of trailering enhancements, and GMC aims to offer anything fans can imagine through its ProGrade Trailering Technology suite that acts as a hub for accessing many related features.
The HUMMER EV is not only GMC’s - but also the first vehicle in the world – to come with an infotainment system powered by Epic’s Unreal Gaming Engine. The cockpit features two humongous displays – the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the central 13.4-inch touchscreen.
The latter has all the usual functions, plus it offers access to a trio of key components: Energy Assist, Off-Road Widgets, and the ProGradeTrailering App. And it doesn’t even matter if you forget the key at home when the mother in law is there, GMC allows the use of its Digital Key to gain access to the vehicle via the user’s smartphone.
