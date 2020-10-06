2021 Jaguar XF Wears F-Type Make-Up, Has New Interior and Gets EVA 2.0

Believe it or not, it has been half a decade since Jaguar introduced the second generation XF executive model – codenamed X260 and famous for its lightweight aluminum bodywork – at the 2015 New York International Auto Show. The British automaker is well aware the passage of time left little marks on the elegant styling, so the exterior only features minute updates. On the other hand, the interior did feel the weight of the years, so it’s time for a full revamp and an upgrade to the latest technologies.
Jaguar has revealed the midlife cycle facelift for the XF under stressful global conditions, and it’s seemingly banking on its gracious exterior design, a contemporary interior styling with premium British DNA, the latest connected features, and high-tech powertrains to entice customers back to the brand.
In the U.S., the 2021 XF will be offered with three grades - XF P250 S RWD, P250 SE RWD, and P300 R-DYNAMIC SE AWD – in both rear- and all-wheel drive configurations, but only with the sedan body style. At home in the UK the choice is more expansive, with saloon and Sportbrake body styles and also a new diesel with mild-hybrid technology.
Pricing has not been announced for the American market, but at home in the UK it can be had from £32,585 ($42,313 at the current exchange rates) for the sedan and from £34,605 ($44,936) for the station wagon.
The exterior design carries on mostly unchanged, with the modifications being inspired by the F-Type and featuring the slimmer all-LED quad headlights with “Double J Blade” daytime running lights, a slightly updated grille with a mesh pattern and “diamond” detailing, as well as a new 19-inch, five-spoke, alloy wheel design.
In the U.S., the top XF P300 R-DYNAMIC SE AWD sets itself apart with a Gloss Black finish and Shadow Atlas detailing. More importantly, the interior has been entirely reworked for a more pronounced British atmosphere (read “open-pore wood veneers and aluminum”) along with the introduction of the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and of the all-new JaguarDrive Selector.
The central command area is governed by the 11.4-inch touchscreen interface for Pivi Pro, which in turn makes ample us of Jaguar’s latest Electronic Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0), allowing for advanced connectivity features. Among them, the company mentions newly added Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capabilities, the arrival of embedded dual-sim (dual LTE) technology, as well as convenient use of Sirius XM radio functionality or Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
American customers will have two choices for the powerplant of the 2021 XF, both 2.0-liters being turbocharged and routing power through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The base and middle options come with 246 hp (250 PS), while the P300 R-DYNAMIC SE AWD has 296 hp (300 PS) to show for.
The two gasoline engines are also available in Europe (0-60 mph / 96 kph in 6.5 and 5.8 seconds, respectively), along with the new diesel MHEV which offers an additional 24 PS (204 PS) compared to its predecessor. It nails the sprint in 7.1 seconds in XF Saloon RWD guise, while the XF Sportbrake AWD needs 7.5 seconds and is capable of reaching a fuel efficiency of up to 54.2mpg (5.2l/100km).
