2021 Jaguar XF Wears F-Type Make-Up, Has New Interior and Gets EVA 2.0

Believe it or not, it has been half a decade since Jaguar introduced the second generation XF executive model – codenamed X260 and famous for its lightweight aluminum bodywork – at the 2015 New York International Auto Show. The British automaker is well aware the passage of time left little marks on the elegant styling, so the exterior only features minute updates. On the other hand, the interior did feel the weight of the years, so it’s time for a full revamp and an upgrade to the latest technologies.

127 photos