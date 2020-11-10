New Waze Feature Could Warn Users They Must Move Over for Emergency Responders

3 Custom Defender D110 Should Soon Visit The Palisades With Red Brembos and LS3

EVA and Pivi Share the 2021 Land Rover Discovery With R-Dynamic Flair from $54k

While battling a host of unwelcomed news about the early reliability issues of its Defender hero model, Land Rover is working hard to bring the rest of its range up to the latest specifications – adding a raft of technologies shared across the entire Jaguar Land Rover Group. 17 photos



Just last month we saw the arrival of the latest XE and



The 2021 Discovery has been announced with a host of enhancements across the board – subtle design tweaks for this refresh, but rather big news inside the cabin and under the metal skin. It’s already available for orders in the United States, with pricing kicking off at $53,900 before adding in $1,350 to the MSRP for the rest of the taxes.



Among the new elements we could mention the fresh take on the bumpers and LED headlights / taillights, while the U.S.-spec model is also getting a new R-Dynamic trim choice. The latter is available across the range, including for the base 2.0-liter S grade (296 hp, turbo) - and its starting price changes to $56,400.



The higher-powered, inline-six, 3.0-liter MHEV is available as the S R-Dynamic ($61,900) and HSE R-Dynamic ($68,900), complete with 355 electrified horsepower.



As far as interior changes are concerned, the Discovery hides onboard the new Land Rover Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) enabling access to the latest upgrades. As such, the



The driver gets a new steering wheel and new gear selector, the 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, an available full-color Head-Up Display, the second-generation Activity Key, as well as advanced connectivity features (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay included) via two LTE modems.



At home in the UK, Land Rover’s Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology.



Thus, the 3.0-liter gasoline MHEV option is also valid for Europe, dubbed P360, while the Discovery range also features two six-cylinder diesel alternatives – the D250 and D300. The seven-seat SUV is available for configuration in the UK as well, with pricing starting from £53,655.



We all know that Land Rover’s Defender is still not exactly as it should be, but at least we can give them the benefit of working hard to make up for that. And they’re doing it across the entire range of both Jaguar and Land Rover.Just last month we saw the arrival of the latest XE and XF models from Jaguar, and now it’s time to switch focus over to Land Rover – while keeping just about the same technical coordinates The 2021 Discovery has been announced with a host of enhancements across the board – subtle design tweaks for this refresh, but rather big news inside the cabin and under the metal skin. It’s already available for orders in the United States, with pricing kicking off at $53,900 before adding in $1,350 to the MSRP for the rest of the taxes.Among the new elements we could mention the fresh take on the bumpers and LED headlights / taillights, while the U.S.-spec model is also getting a new R-Dynamic trim choice. The latter is available across the range, including for the base 2.0-liter S grade (296 hp, turbo) - and its starting price changes to $56,400.The higher-powered, inline-six, 3.0-liter MHEV is available as the S R-Dynamic ($61,900) and HSE R-Dynamic ($68,900), complete with 355 electrified horsepower.As far as interior changes are concerned, the Discovery hides onboard the new Land Rover Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) enabling access to the latest upgrades. As such, the SUV packs a new center console which houses the latest version of the Pivi Pro infotainment system – its interface is presented on a 11.4-inch Full HD touchscreen, which is 48% larger than before.The driver gets a new steering wheel and new gear selector, the 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, an available full-color Head-Up Display, the second-generation Activity Key, as well as advanced connectivity features (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay included) via two LTE modems.At home in the UK, Land Rover’s upgrades for the Discovery also involve a trio of powertrain modifications – adding three new straight-six Ingenium engines, both gasoline and diesel, all with 48V Mild Hybrid(MHEV) technology.Thus, the 3.0-liter gasoline MHEV option is also valid for Europe, dubbed P360, while the Discovery range also features two six-cylinder diesel alternatives – the D250 and D300. The seven-seatis available for configuration in the UK as well, with pricing starting from £53,655.

load press release