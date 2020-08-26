Land Rover Discovery Sport Gains MHEV Diesels, Pivi Tech and Black Edition

Replacing the second-generation Freelander five-passenger compact luxury SUV with the 5+2 Discovery Sport must have been the best decision Land Rover could have taken during the past decade. The premium crossover has gained an even clearer family orientation while also catering to all-wheel drive adventurer souls even though it became the first Discovery to sport a unibody architecture. No wonder the Disco Sport ranks as the top-selling model from the entire Land Rover family.

