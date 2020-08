Land Rover Discovery Sport Gains MHEV Diesels, Pivi Tech and Black Edition

AWD

The “New Discovery Sport,” as the company likes to call it, has been further enhanced with a multitude of technological innovations, among them new generation mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel powertrains, the Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment solutions, as well as an interesting special edition model sporting a new Ingenium gasoline engine.Just like the equally upgraded Range Rover Evoque, the Discovery Sport has been available since earlier this year as a P300e plug-in hybrid model, and now the British automaker is keen on expanding the electrified choice.Land Rover’s new generation of less-thirstier four-cylinder diesel engines arrive as the D165 (163 PS) and D200 (204 PS) options, both sporting mild-hybrid (MHEV) technology when the owner also ticks thebox.Fans of gasoline engines have not been forgotten as the company is also introducing the Discovery Sport Black limited series with a turbocharged Ingenium engine good for 290 PS. It will be visually distinguishable from the stock options through a range of exterior and interior modifications, while the performance credentials include a sprint time of seven seconds to 60 mph (7.4 s to 100 kph).The cockpit now benefits from the integration of the connected Pivi infotainment solution (Pivi and Pivi Pro), which includes a separate data plan and even its own battery, as well as free OTA (over-the-air) software updates.Drivers can also take advantage of the second-generation Activity Key and everyone inside will feel better protected thanks to the brand-new Cabin Air Filtration system and the suite of new Advanced Driver Assistance features.British fans of the Discovery Sport can order it from £31,915 at home in the UK and Land Rover also announced the addition of the new R-Dynamic S Plus grade to the existing trim pool, priced from £38,605.