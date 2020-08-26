Land Rover Discovery Sport Gains MHEV Diesels, Pivi Tech and Black Edition

Replacing the second-generation Freelander five-passenger compact luxury SUV with the 5+2 Discovery Sport must have been the best decision Land Rover could have taken during the past decade. The premium crossover has gained an even clearer family orientation while also catering to all-wheel drive adventurer souls even though it became the first Discovery to sport a unibody architecture. No wonder the Disco Sport ranks as the top-selling model from the entire Land Rover family.
The “New Discovery Sport,” as the company likes to call it, has been further enhanced with a multitude of technological innovations, among them new generation mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel powertrains, the Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment solutions, as well as an interesting special edition model sporting a new Ingenium gasoline engine.
Just like the equally upgraded Range Rover Evoque, the Discovery Sport has been available since earlier this year as a P300e plug-in hybrid model, and now the British automaker is keen on expanding the electrified choice.
Land Rover’s new generation of less-thirstier four-cylinder diesel engines arrive as the D165 (163 PS) and D200 (204 PS) options, both sporting mild-hybrid (MHEV) technology when the owner also ticks the AWD box.
Fans of gasoline engines have not been forgotten as the company is also introducing the Discovery Sport Black limited series with a turbocharged Ingenium engine good for 290 PS. It will be visually distinguishable from the stock options through a range of exterior and interior modifications, while the performance credentials include a sprint time of seven seconds to 60 mph (7.4 s to 100 kph).
The cockpit now benefits from the integration of the connected Pivi infotainment solution (Pivi and Pivi Pro), which includes a separate data plan and even its own battery, as well as free OTA (over-the-air) software updates.
Drivers can also take advantage of the second-generation Activity Key and everyone inside will feel better protected thanks to the brand-new Cabin Air Filtration system and the suite of new Advanced Driver Assistance features.
British fans of the Discovery Sport can order it from £31,915 at home in the UK and Land Rover also announced the addition of the new R-Dynamic S Plus grade to the existing trim pool, priced from £38,605.
