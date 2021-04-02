Sebastian Vettel Takes the Aston Martin DBX Snow Drifting in Epic Arctic Scenery

Sebastian Vettel's debut for the Aston Martin Formula One team didn't go as planned, but the German driver seems to be having loads of fun with the British outfit. While preparing for the Bahrain Grand Prix, Vettel took the DBX for a snowy spin somewhere in Scandinavia.
The two-minute video shows Vettel driving the DBX while talking about his new career at Aston Martin, but it's also a marketing stunt for the SUV. A skilled driver, Vettel does plenty of sliding and drifting in the snow, likely to showcase that the DBX is not your regular family hauler.
The scenery is downright epic. The driving takes place somewhere in Scandinavia. There's snow, forests, frozen lakes, and northern lights across the night sky.
One thing becomes obvious after this video. Even if things don't go well in Formula One this year, Aston Martin now has a great ambassador for its cars.
The DBX is Aston Martin's first-ever SUV. In production since July 2020, the DBX draws juice from the same twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 that also motivates the DB11 and the Vantage. The AMG-sourced engine cranks out 550 PS and 700 Nm of torque (542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet), enabling the SUV to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds.
The Aston Martin DBX is the official Formula One medical car for the 2021 season, alongside a Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Estate.
Vettel joined Aston Martin from Ferrari, where he spent no fewer than six seasons. Before that, Vettel raced for Red Bull Racing for six years, winning four championships in the process. At Ferrari, Vettel didn't manage to win titles, but he scored second-place finishes in the drivers' standings in 2017 and 2018.
The German driver debuted for Aston Martin F1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28. Vettel qualified 18th but started last following a five-place penalty for failing to respect yellow flags. He finished the race 15th for his most disappointing debut for a new team in a very long time. Lance Stroll, his team-mate, finished 10th.
