Hardkorr's Off-Road Bushmaster 3600-X Is Ready To Tackle Mobile Living for Low Bucks

Just so we’re on the same page, Hardkorr Campers is an Australian crew that planted its name in this industry back in 2015. Since then, they’ve come to be known for building capable and inexpensive habitats to help more people explore the great outdoors. Considering that the machine before us today comes in with a price tag of $26,450 Australian ($18,200 American at current exchange rates), I feel we need to pay attention for the next few minutes.
First of all, I want you to take a long look at the gallery and fully immerse yourself in all you see. Once you’ve activated your pineal gland, I invite you on a little trip through imagination so that we can explore precisely the sort of lifestyle you can unlock with this compact mobile carapace.
Picture that you just dropped the near-$20K on this bugger, and it’s now sitting in your driveway, hitched up to your truck. Dry, this bugger comes in with 850 kilograms (1,873 pounds) of weight and can be loaded with goodies up to 1,500 kilograms (3,306 pounds). With a ball weight of 60 kilograms (132 pounds) sounds like you don’t need to bust out the big guns for this one.
hit the road, you pull out of your driveway, and away you all go. As you drive along, you notice a little trail that doesn’t show up on your GPS. Intrigued, you take a right, and it’s time to feel Hardkorr’s expertise in building a camper that can take on such ventures.
On this questionable road, you’ll find rocks, sand, some mud, and maybe even a flowing river with a passable riverbed. Well, you won’t have to worry much about what you encounter as a fully galvanized chassis is in place, and the camper’s body is zinc-coated steel. No problems with water or dust and sand.
But what about the rocks and that riverbed I mentioned? What I found rather neat is that for this cash, Hardkorr drops a heavy-duty and independent, big-bore gas shock suspension to handle roads, be they black and smooth or full of seemingly impassable debris, and even cope with things you can’t see when crossing that river. The ground clearance comes in at 45 centimeters (17.7 inches).
set up camp. To heck with that X on the spot; this place is as good as any. With everyone’s legs stretched, it’s time to unfurl what will be your home for the next few days. Considering that the unit doesn’t include any interior living space, you’ll rely on nothing more than a rooftop tent and annex to create the home you need.
However, don’t worry about storage you require to bring along a portable toilet, shower, portable solar panels, and anything else you can think of because 1,600 liters (423 gallons) of storage space is found all over this unit. Even space designed for a larger 69-liter (18-gallon) fridge/freezer is standard.
Now, as you would expect from any worthy RV manufacturer, Hardkorr decks out the 3600 with countless standard features aimed at off-grid and on-road survival. This includes an equipped galley with hot water lines in place, a water pump, a battery, and MT tires. Solar panels are optional, and so is an extra battery, among others so take the time to explore more of this travel trailer if it tickles your visual cortex the way you like.
If you thought you needed lots of dough to get yourself into mobile and off-grid living, think again. With the heritage Australia brings to the RV game, teams like Hardkorr are only going to refine their abilities as time passes; expect to see more affordable campers like the 3600-X.
First of all, I want you to take a long look at the gallery and fully immerse yourself in all you see. Once you’ve activated your pineal gland, I invite you on a little trip through imagination so that we can explore precisely the sort of lifestyle you can unlock with this compact mobile carapace.
Picture that you just dropped the near-$20K on this bugger, and it’s now sitting in your driveway, hitched up to your truck. Dry, this bugger comes in with 850 kilograms (1,873 pounds) of weight and can be loaded with goodies up to 1,500 kilograms (3,306 pounds). With a ball weight of 60 kilograms (132 pounds) sounds like you don’t need to bust out the big guns for this one.
hit the road, you pull out of your driveway, and away you all go. As you drive along, you notice a little trail that doesn’t show up on your GPS. Intrigued, you take a right, and it’s time to feel Hardkorr’s expertise in building a camper that can take on such ventures.
On this questionable road, you’ll find rocks, sand, some mud, and maybe even a flowing river with a passable riverbed. Well, you won’t have to worry much about what you encounter as a fully galvanized chassis is in place, and the camper’s body is zinc-coated steel. No problems with water or dust and sand.
But what about the rocks and that riverbed I mentioned? What I found rather neat is that for this cash, Hardkorr drops a heavy-duty and independent, big-bore gas shock suspension to handle roads, be they black and smooth or full of seemingly impassable debris, and even cope with things you can’t see when crossing that river. The ground clearance comes in at 45 centimeters (17.7 inches).
set up camp. To heck with that X on the spot; this place is as good as any. With everyone’s legs stretched, it’s time to unfurl what will be your home for the next few days. Considering that the unit doesn’t include any interior living space, you’ll rely on nothing more than a rooftop tent and annex to create the home you need.
However, don’t worry about storage you require to bring along a portable toilet, shower, portable solar panels, and anything else you can think of because 1,600 liters (423 gallons) of storage space is found all over this unit. Even space designed for a larger 69-liter (18-gallon) fridge/freezer is standard.
Now, as you would expect from any worthy RV manufacturer, Hardkorr decks out the 3600 with countless standard features aimed at off-grid and on-road survival. This includes an equipped galley with hot water lines in place, a water pump, a battery, and MT tires. Solar panels are optional, and so is an extra battery, among others so take the time to explore more of this travel trailer if it tickles your visual cortex the way you like.
If you thought you needed lots of dough to get yourself into mobile and off-grid living, think again. With the heritage Australia brings to the RV game, teams like Hardkorr are only going to refine their abilities as time passes; expect to see more affordable campers like the 3600-X.