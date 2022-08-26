Jayco's Budget-Friendly Jay Flight SLX7 Unlocks Off-Grid Living With the Features You Want

I call the off-grid lifestyle a forbidden fruit because RV manufacturers seem to have a way of selecting their customers with expensive RVs and campers that not only offer the comforts of home. I'm talking about those grand motorhomes with massive entertainment centers, alligator skin seating, and bathrooms you can dine in that are typically reserved for the more financially endowed among us.
Well, one crew that's been making it their business to put a camper in the hands of the masses is Jayco. Yes, you've heard this name before; with a history that dates back to 1968, how could you not? Well, over the years, Jayco has amassed 77 Quality Circle Awards "for achieving the highest possible rating in the Dealer Satisfaction Index." That has to stand for something, and once we're done getting to know the Jay Flight SLX7, you, too, may understand why this crew ranks so high. With all that out of the way, let's take a little trip through imagination to get a feel for what this machine can achieve for nothing more than $22,314 (€22,388 at current exchange rates), the starting price for this class of travel trailers.
I want you to picture that you ended up purchasing one of the available floorplans this lineup offers. Maybe you have a larger family and need to sleep up to six; the 184BS is for you. Or perhaps you're traveling with your significant other this time; grab any one of the countless other floorplans that sleep up to four folks. Simply use the extra bedding for leaving your bags lying around. Heck, a few even include slideouts. Whatever model you choose, there are a few features common to all, and that's what we'll focus on.
how effective the Jayco galvanized chassis, JaySmart safety system, and suspension is. Sure, it's not some off-road bugger, but it should do just fine for getting you out into the wild.
Once you've accessed the storage options featured on the exterior of the Jay Flight, you'll probably proceed to take out adventure gear, campsite equipment, and you can just leave the tools where they are. You also opted for the exterior galley, even though the Customer Value Package, which is mandatory, already includes a full galley with a two or three-burner top. Maybe you have to unravel an awning, too; I don't know, it's your fantasy.
With the site prepared for the next few days, it's time to head on inside because the day is coming to an end, and the local tree line is blocking all sun from reaching your solar panels. Nonetheless, batteries will still be working their magic and powering things like pumps, AC and heating systems, and LED lighting. A 30-amp service is also part of the mix, and so is a detachable power cord.
the dream you want to own.
This means choosing from gear like solar panels, larger LP tanks, fenders, and even select packages for certain states. After all, not everyone has the same weather and terrains; some units require upgraded gear for a price, of course, but nonetheless optional. To give you an idea of how far things can be taken, you can even change the building material for the unit's walls. Take the time to research what you need and want.
At the end of the day, turn the LEDs off but leave the Bluetooth radio and sound system on, and off to bed with you; tomorrow, the real exploring starts. Maybe you mounted some kayaks to the roof or brought along some e-bikes. Whatever your plans, the rather affordable Jay Flight SLX7 is a travel trailer to consider.
