This Guy Just Converted His smart fortwo Into the World's Smallest Camper, Literally

More on this:

1 smart #1 Brabus Performance Edition Debuts, Dual-Motor AWD Is Almost Certain

2 ForTwo City Car Doesn't Seem That Smart, May the Downforce Be With It

3 smart #1 Launch Edition Availability and Specs Confirmed, UK Order Books Open in December

4 This Smart Fortwo on 30" Off-Road Tires Is the Car Equivalent of a Good Tickling

5 Gone-in-600-Bucks Eleanor smart fortwo Is Both Ridiculous and Cute at the Same Time