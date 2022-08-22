Woman Turns Compact Camper Van Into a Cozy Tiny House on Wheels

Meet Sonny, a Dodge Sprinter camper van turned into a beautiful tiny home on wheels. The van is the ideal combination of rustic and modern. It comes complete with a beautiful kitchen that features a wood-burning stove, a cozy bedroom, and a garage with amazing storage.
Jamie designed her tiny home on wheels from scratch. Her van is a 2007 Dodge Sprinter with a 144-inch (366-cm) wheelbase. Initially, it had an all-white exterior, but it received a fresh coat of yellow paint that gave it a retro feeling. The inside is compact, but it has everything she needs to live life on the road. It has plenty of wood accents that complement the modern amenities included.
The cockpit area is separated by the rest of the van via a custom sliding barn door. Next to it, you'll find the kitchen, which is equipped with a three-burner cooktop with an oven, a spice rack, and a beautiful live edge wood countertop. It also has several cabinets that she uses to store her cookware. There's even a wood-burning stove that keeps the area warm and cozy during winter.
You'll probably wonder where the fridge is in this van. Well, Jamie included a chest-style one underneath the bed that she simply pulls out whenever she wants to grab something from there. Above it, she added a pull-out table as well that serves as a counter extension.
You'll also notice that there are two benches included in the rig. One of them comes with built-in storage, while the other one hides a cassette toilet. As you'd imagine, adding a shower would make Sonny feel overwhelmingly cramped. As for the bedroom, well, that one is pretty spacious. It is located at the rear of the van, and it features a custom-size bed that can comfortably sleep two people.
This bedroom offers storage galore. Above the bed, you can find several cabinets, and underneath it, you'll see a massive garage that can be accessed from the outside. That's where she keeps the wood for the stove and other bigger items, including her entire setup for the electrical system.
Sonny also comes with two 175-watt solar panels, allowing Jamie to live off the grid whenever she wants. A full tour of the van was recently presented on Nate Murphy's channel. Take a look at the clip down to see what this tiny home has to offer.
