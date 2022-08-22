Rare 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback Flexes Good Bones After Years in a Barn

First-gen Mustangs continue to be highly sought-after classic cars in the restoration business, but on the other hand, finding the right project isn’t as easy as it sounds.
This is because most Mustang projects come either in a rough shape or with plenty of missing parts, sometimes replaced with aftermarket components that turn the pony into a non-original model few people actually want.
The 1968 fastback that eBay seller nhraoscar299u has recently posted online, however, claims it has nearly everything to become a dreamy restoration candidate.
Purchased new from a Ford dealer in Oxford, Mississippi, this Mustang spent its entire life in the same region. However, the car ended up parked in a barn, where it’s been sitting until recently, when the aforementioned seller picked it up and decided to list it online.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out the car doesn’t come in its best shape, and it obviously exhibits some rust damage as well. However, the photos only seem to reveal some small bubbles, so any potential buyer should just go check out everything in person before committing to a purchase.
The seller claims the fastback has been stored away for many years, but no further specifics were provided in this regard. However, given the floors still come in a solid condition, there’s a chance the storage conditions haven’t necessarily been the worst.
As for what makes it rare, the Marti report pretty much speaks for itself. This Mustang is one of just 85 with the same paint and trim codes, though, on the other hand, it’s also one of over 12,600 examples that were fitted with the same engine and transmissions.
The Mustang isn’t selling as part of an auction, as it was listed online with a fixed price. In other words, anyone willing to pay $30,000 can take it home.
