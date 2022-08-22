Rare 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback Flexes Good Bones After Years in a Barn

More on this:

1 Ford Mustang Filmed Doing What It Does Best, Powersliding and Brutally Stopping for a Rest

2 Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Ford Mustang EcoBoost, Doesn't Go Well for the Underdog

3 Ford Mustang Drifts Around Cop Car Until the Unimaginable Happens

4 Ford Mustang Wants to Live the Brash Life, Gets Massive Wheels, Pink Looks

5 Video: Ford Mustang Identifies as an Off-Roader, Immediately Takes Action