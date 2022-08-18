Meet the Knusbus, a Peugeot Boxer Van Converted Into an Escape Room on Wheels

The Knusbus isn’t your regular camper van. It might look like it, but it was designed to function as a mobile escape room. It’s a compact, luxurious van filled with interesting contraptions that allow people to spend more time and connect with one another.
The Knusbus is the brainchild of Marte Holtkamp and Guusje Bruntink, two talented women from the Netherlands who wanted to create a unique camper van. They started the project with the goal of renting it out to people, so they decided to design their camper as an escape room on wheels.
Last summer, the two got a Peugeot Boxer van. It took them seven months to complete the build, and they spent around €25,000 (~ $25,291) in total, but it was definitely worth it. At first glance, it looks like a regular RV. The Knusbus (which translates to “the Cozy van” in English) has a kitchen, a dinette, and a bedroom. Right next to the entry is the kitchen, which is equipped with a two-burner propane cooktop, a round sink, a mini-fridge, and several drawers and cabinets for storage.
On the opposite side is the dinette. This area comes with two seats and a table. Underneath one of the seats is a hidden cassette toilet. It’s important to mention that the build doesn’t have a bathroom. But it does have a spacious bedroom at the rear that features a queen-size bed and massive storage. Underneath the bed is a garage, and above it, you’ll spot several cabinets.
Now, let’s get to the fun part. As I’ve mentioned earlier, the Knusbus doubles as a mobile escape room. Everyone who is renting the van can participate in an escape game called “Lose de Tijd” (which means “Lose the Time” in Dutch). Marte and Guusje have designed a box that hides different items that people need to get in order to complete the game. But to obtain them, they have to open several locks and crack the codes. It’s a fun experience that draws people closer.
Recently, Marte and Guusje offered the folks from Alternative House a full tour of their van turned mobile escape room. To find out more about Knusbus, you can click the video down below.
