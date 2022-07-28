Original-Owner Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender Is Ready for a Track Day

Many people are looking for a cheap, dependable camper van to explore the wilderness. Still, most of them are either in bad shape or too expensive. While not exactly cheap, this 2001 Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender is undoubtedly dependable after serving its original owner for more than 21 years.
The Eurovan marked Volkswagen’s departure from the rear engine/rear-wheel drive architecture of the previous generations Type 2 (T1-T3). With a modern chassis and lush equipment, the T4 was the best of the best in its times, and it still impresses today.
The Westfalia moniker means it could be used as a camper, although the Weekender part really spoils the enthusiasm. For those unfamiliar with Volkswagen nomenclature, Weekender means there’s not much in the camping department besides the bed and the pop-top roof.
This 2001 example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer has all the above plus the rare quality of being driven by its original owner for the past 21 years. This is no small feat since a van kept that long was most probably very well maintained. The Weekender is finished in Colorado Red Pearl, which is nice considering the owner lives in Colorado Springs. A full-length camper top with zippered mesh windows on both sides was factory-fitted for those nights at the camp.
As usual with the Weekender versions, there are no kitchenette, freezer, or cabinets. It has the flat-folding rear bench, though, which turns into a comfy bed when needed, and a folding table. Two rear-facing captain’s chairs can be installed in the back so that people can sit around the table. About that beer, don’t worry: there’s a removable cooler box somewhere. A second bed falls into place under the pop-top roof.
The engine is a reasonably powerful 2.8-liter VR6 good for 201 horsepower, a real upgrade over what previous generations of the Transported had. The power is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission. With this combo and the good road manners of the Eurovan, this camper can take a track day anytime. If you’re interested, you can find it on Bring a Trailer, where the highest bidder has already raised the price to $20,000.
