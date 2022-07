Original-Owner Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender Is Ready for a Track Day

The Eurovan marked Volkswagen’s departure from the rear engine/rear-wheel drive architecture of the previous generations Type 2 (T1-T3). With a modern chassis and lush equipment, the T4 was the best of the best in its times, and it still impresses today.The Westfalia moniker means it could be used as a camper, although the Weekender part really spoils the enthusiasm. For those unfamiliar with Volkswagen nomenclature, Weekender means there’s not much in the camping department besides the bed and the pop-top roof.This 2001 example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer has all the above plus the rare quality of being driven by its original owner for the past 21 years. This is no small feat since a van kept that long was most probably very well maintained. The Weekender is finished in Colorado Red Pearl, which is nice considering the owner lives in Colorado Springs. A full-length camper top with zippered mesh windows on both sides was factory-fitted for those nights at the camp.As usual with the Weekender versions , there are no kitchenette, freezer, or cabinets. It has the flat-folding rear bench, though, which turns into a comfy bed when needed, and a folding table. Two rear-facing captain’s chairs can be installed in the back so that people can sit around the table. About that beer, don’t worry: there’s a removable cooler box somewhere. A second bed falls into place under the pop-top roof.The engine is a reasonably powerful 2.8-liter VR6 good for 201 horsepower, a real upgrade over what previous generations of the Transported had. The power is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission. With this combo and the good road manners of the Eurovan, this camper can take a track day anytime. If you’re interested, you can find it on Bring a Trailer , where the highest bidder has already raised the price to $20,000.