Mercedes-Benz Sprinter by Klassen Sees Your Camper Van and Laughs in Its Face

There are tons of videos online that talk you through the entire process, from choosing a good vehicle, with a lot of life left in it, to disassembling it, insulating the cargo area, adding lights, sockets, plumbing, auxiliary heaters, fans, and making your very own cabinets, cupboards, bed, sofa, and so on.
Mind you, turning an old commercial vehicle into something that you can live in is easier said than done, and you will still spend a lot of money on the modifications, even if you do most of the work on your own. At the opposite end of the spectrum, those who keep losing track of how much money they have in the bank can go ahead and order a brand-new camper van that is a tech-festooned extravaganza, and has all the necessary gear to make life on the go much more pleasant.
And if you happen to find yourselves in this category, then the one pictured in the gallery above is waiting for you to sign your name on the dotted line. On the outside, it looks like your typical extended Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, with a high roof. It sports a white paint finish, rides on the stock wheels and tires, and packs a 3.0-liter diesel engine under the hood, with 190 metric horsepower (187 bhp / 140 kW). It is the all-wheel drive version, with enhanced traction, returns the equivalent of 33.6 mpg US (7 l/100 km) on average, and has only the delivery miles under its belt.
glimpse of the interior, which looks like a luxury hotel room in miniature. Ingress and egress is facilitated by the automatic folding step, and once inside, you will be surrounded by lots of luxury features. It has a sofa, and an armchair next to it, wrapped in purple leather, and decorated by gold accents. The automatic blinds sport Ghana's flag, and everywhere you look, you will see something that will probably leave you speechless for a moment, including the bar, flat-screen TVs, and even an espresso machine.
Behind those big mirrors lies the bedroom, with a big bed that can sleep two in comfort. There is another TV here, and everything is bathed in ambient lighting. A partition wall separates the rear passenger compartment from the driver, and it can be lowered to ease communication, if the occupants don’t want to use the intercom system, and then raised back up for some much-deserved privacy. A 360-degree camera system is on deck too, next to several USB ports, and wireless charging pads to keep smartphones charged up at all times.
This exquisite Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which is business on the outside, and party on the inside, comes from Klassen, the same company responsible for armoring some of the most luxurious vehicles out there. Unfortunately, they haven’t said anything about ballistic protection when it comes to this van, and they haven’t even mentioned the asking price, because as we already told you, it is for sale. Still, it is enough to look at the pics to know that it is likely a six-digit affair. That said, has it at least inspired you to further upgrade your camper van?
