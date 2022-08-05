This Van Hides a Practical Wood Interior That Oozes Log Cabin Vibes

Although not everyone is crazy about the van life, there are still many people who cannot wait to get a taste of the freedom and spontaneity associated with the movement. Moreover, even if the vans don’t offer much space, some of them nonetheless have distinctive features. For instance, this camper van has a beautiful wood interior that exudes log cabin vibes.
It’s the first product from Jasper Vans, a startup based in Bradley Beach, NJ, that specializes in taking new Ram Promaster cargo vans and converting them into a unique home on wheels. Although this is the first Jasper Van, the team behind this build is made up of skilled people with a lot of experience. Over the past two years, they have built over 20 camper vans.
And now, with the Jasper Van, many more are expected to follow. This rig is based on a Ram Promaster 2500 cargo van with a high roof and 159-inch wheelbase. On the outside, you won’t see many changes, except for the retro stripes that hint at the vintage interior.
It’s an all-season camper that includes all the comforts of home. Right as you open the sliding door, you can notice the beautiful wood interior that offers a decent amount of space for travelers. The kitchen is split into two sections. On one side, you have a two-burner induction cooktop, a microwave, and a mini fridge. There’s also a generous butcher block countertop, several cabinets, and two drawers that can be used for storing different items.
On the other side is a deep sink with a faucet that you can use outside as well. Speaking of that, there’s also a small outdoor table that can be attached with a cable. Underneath the sink are two 6-gallon (27-liter) freshwater and greywater tanks.
Next to the kitchen is a versatile space, also split into two sections that function as comfortable seats. Underneath one of them is a cassette toilet. What’s interesting is that this area can be turned into a small sleeping space. You simply put a table down the middle and add the extra cushions to form a bed. It’s a nice feature that comes in handy when you have a guest that wants to stay over.
At the rear is the bedroom, which includes a comfortable bed for two with massive storage underneath that can be accessed from the outside. And that’s not all. There are several cabinets above that can also be used for storing clothes or other items.
Recently, the folks from New Jersey Outdoor Adventures offered a detailed tour of the Jasper Van. Take a look at the clip down below to see what this cozy tiny home on wheels is all about.
