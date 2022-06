This Van Was Converted Into a Beautiful Off-Grid Tiny Home on Wheels

Tiny House Listings recently offered a tour of this van, showing everything it’s got. It comes as no surprise that a Ram ProMaster was used as the starting point for this camper conversion. It’s a 2018 model in the ProMaster 2500 High Top range, which gets its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine capable of delivering 280 hp at 6,400 rpm and a 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of torque at 4,400 rpm.Inside, this camper van was equipped with all the necessary amenities. Above the cockpit is an area with ample amount of storage and a space for a wine bottle. There are also two swivel seats. Next to the cockpit is the kitchen, which comes with a full-size sink that has a large cabinet underneath for storage. It includes a two-burner propane stove that can be easily placed outside and a pull-out countertop extension that extends countertop space.On the opposite side of the kitchen is a large table that can be used for dining or working space. Above it and underneath, there are plenty of storage spaces, including a chest-style fridge/freezer with two compartments.Next to the kitchen is a small bathroom wrapped in copper. This area features a rain head shower and a sink with a faucet that swivels around to allow for showering outdoors. There’s also a nature’s head composting toilet that can also be moved outside. This way, owners will benefit from more space inside the bathroom.A few steps ahead is a flexible area that can be turned into a bedroom, a dinette, or a living room. It has two couches with built-in storage and a swivel table that can seat up to four people. The table also drops down to form a bed, which can comfortably sleep two adults. It can also be moved atop one of the couches, allowing travelers to use this space as a living room.Other features included are a 32-gallon (145-liter) water reservoir and a small DC-powered mini vacuum. The unit is also equipped with a solar system, allowing people to live off-the-grid in comfort. The converted van was listed on the Tiny House Listing’s website it has an asking price of $136,000.