This Van Was Converted Into a Beautiful Off-Grid Tiny Home on Wheels

This off-grid camper van is ideal for those who want to get a taste of the van life experience. It gives travelers the ultimate sense of freedom, allowing them to explore the great outdoors, all while enjoying the comfort of home.
Tiny House Listings recently offered a tour of this van, showing everything it’s got. It comes as no surprise that a Ram ProMaster was used as the starting point for this camper conversion. It’s a 2018 model in the ProMaster 2500 High Top range, which gets its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine capable of delivering 280 hp at 6,400 rpm and a 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of torque at 4,400 rpm.
Inside, this camper van was equipped with all the necessary amenities. Above the cockpit is an area with ample amount of storage and a space for a wine bottle. There are also two swivel seats. Next to the cockpit is the kitchen, which comes with a full-size sink that has a large cabinet underneath for storage. It includes a two-burner propane stove that can be easily placed outside and a pull-out countertop extension that extends countertop space.
On the opposite side of the kitchen is a large table that can be used for dining or working space. Above it and underneath, there are plenty of storage spaces, including a chest-style fridge/freezer with two compartments.
Next to the kitchen is a small bathroom wrapped in copper. This area features a rain head shower and a sink with a faucet that swivels around to allow for showering outdoors. There’s also a nature’s head composting toilet that can also be moved outside. This way, owners will benefit from more space inside the bathroom.
A few steps ahead is a flexible area that can be turned into a bedroom, a dinette, or a living room. It has two couches with built-in storage and a swivel table that can seat up to four people. The table also drops down to form a bed, which can comfortably sleep two adults. It can also be moved atop one of the couches, allowing travelers to use this space as a living room.
Other features included are a 32-gallon (145-liter) water reservoir and a small DC-powered mini vacuum. The unit is also equipped with a solar system, allowing people to live off-the-grid in comfort. The converted van was listed on the Tiny House Listing’s website it has an asking price of $136,000.
