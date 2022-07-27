This Cheerful Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Is Perfect for a Day at the Beach

Nothing signals a rebel more than a Volkswagen Bus except, maybe, a surfboard. By that measure, the owner of this Volkswagen Type 2 is a true nonconformist. After enjoying the camper for more than twenty years, he is willing to pass it to another rebel. It could be you.
The second generation of the Volkswagen Bus kept the same layout and simplicity that made the original hippie bus famous and improved it in areas that matter. The electrical system was upgraded to 12 volts, the suspension was brought up to modern standards, and disc brakes were fitted at the front. A bigger, 1.7-liter flat-four engine was the default for the North American market, delivering 66 horsepower when paired to a manual four-speed transaxle.
All these are fitted to the Type 2 camper we found on Bring a Trailer. The 1974 example was custom built to offer accommodation for up to four people. Although there is no fancy Westfalia equipment, the van features a Riviera pop top and a camper-style interior that does the job just fine. The skilled builder installed red-oak paneling in the cabin and custom upholstery and interior lights. Thanks to the CD-stereo system, the Bus can become an entertainment station, perfect for those wild surf nights at the beach.
We imagine the van has known quite a few of them, and a couple of pictures in the gallery prove it was a promiscuous character. The owner didn’t need a kitchenette or other useless equipment, but he sure wanted to cool his beer. We assume this is what the big box in the center of the van does unless it is a storage box, which would be a bummer.
Nevertheless, we must stress that this camper van is in excellent shape, being recently refurbished. The engine got the most attention, with many aftermarket and replacement parts installed. If you like the Bus or just dig its careless style, you’ll find it on Bring a Trailer. Only one bidder placed an offer, but it’s a bold one at $9,000.
All these are fitted to the Type 2 camper we found on Bring a Trailer. The 1974 example was custom built to offer accommodation for up to four people. Although there is no fancy Westfalia equipment, the van features a Riviera pop top and a camper-style interior that does the job just fine. The skilled builder installed red-oak paneling in the cabin and custom upholstery and interior lights. Thanks to the CD-stereo system, the Bus can become an entertainment station, perfect for those wild surf nights at the beach.
We imagine the van has known quite a few of them, and a couple of pictures in the gallery prove it was a promiscuous character. The owner didn’t need a kitchenette or other useless equipment, but he sure wanted to cool his beer. We assume this is what the big box in the center of the van does unless it is a storage box, which would be a bummer.
Nevertheless, we must stress that this camper van is in excellent shape, being recently refurbished. The engine got the most attention, with many aftermarket and replacement parts installed. If you like the Bus or just dig its careless style, you’ll find it on Bring a Trailer. Only one bidder placed an offer, but it’s a bold one at $9,000.