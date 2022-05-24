This Wicked Volkswagen Kombi Type 2 Conversion Camper Sells With No Reserve

More on this:

1 42-Year-Owned Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Is Still Going Strong, Carries an Emotional Story

2 This Orange Westy Could've Been the Perfect Camper, but Somebody Botched the Restoration

3 You Can't Go Unnoticed With This Show-Ready Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia in Helsinki Green

4 Things Are Heating Up For This 1970 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia

5 Gorgeous 1995 Volkswagen T2 Camper Conversion Hides Intriguing Details