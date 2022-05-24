This Wicked Volkswagen Kombi Type 2 Conversion Camper Sells With No Reserve

When you see a Volkswagen Type 2 from the second generation (T2) listed as a Kombi, chances are high it’s a Brazilian-made camper conversion. This one selling with no reserve on Bring a Trailer was produced in 1979, making it one of the earlier T2 Kombis.
The Volkswagen Kombi here started life as a Brazilian van and was later converted into a camper. This rules out the trendy Westfalia equipment, including the pop-top tent, but this does not make the Kombi less attractive. Like so many others, it was imported to the U.S. in March 2022 and is now up for grabs. The fact that there’s no reserve indicates that the owner wants to get rid of it at any price, which might be good or bad.
The van is finished in Ipanema Beige over a textured fabric and brown vinyl interior and comes with dual roof racks and a side ladder. The exterior was refreshed under previous ownership, which explains the good-looking body, unusual for a 43-year van. The 14-inch wheels match the body color and come with stainless steel VW-stamped hubcaps. This Brazilian build also comes with power-assisted brakes.
The cabin looks neat, with the seat upholstery in good condition and the front seats equipped with three-point seatbelts. This is unusual for the Kombi but good for safety. The rear cabin features woodgrain paneling and a camper setup with the bare essentials. Although it’s far from the cleverness of a Westfalia build, it still features a fold-down bed and a fold-away table. Additional camping equipment includes a sink, water tanks, an auxiliary battery, a 220-volt power hookup, and various storage compartments.
The Kombi is powered by an air-cooled 1.6-liter flat-four engine equipped with dual downdraft Solex carburetors. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transaxle, and the owner admits both the engine and the transmission leak oil. This points to some potential problems that need to be addressed by the future owner.
This partly explains why the seller offers the Kombi with no reserve only two months after he took the trouble to bring it from Brazil. But the van drives normally, and the Type 2 is famous for being easy to repair so it might prove a good deal after all. The last offer it got was $5,700, but there are still six days until the auction ends.
