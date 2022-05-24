Hot Wheels Unleashed Gets New Looney Tunes Expansion Soon

Hot Wheels Unleashed is not even one year old and already has DLCs worth around $150/€150. Cars, tire, customization packs and other similar items are being monetized by developer Milestone to support the development of new game content.
So, it’s no surprise that Hot Wheels Unleashed is going to get another new piece of content in less than two months. Milestone has just revealed a new expansion called Looney Tunes, which will contain five new vehicles, a themed Track Builder Module, themed customization items for the Basement and the Player’s Profile, as well as a new environment where players can relive the adventures of the classic animated series: the Looney Tunes Adventure Pack.
Looney Tunes Adventure Pack is a theme park divided into four areas, including the iconic desert set of Wile E. Cotyote’s epic fails. As far as the price goes, best case scenario, this will probably go on sale for $15/€15, but players who already own the Hot Wheels Pass Vol.3 will be getting the Looney Tunes expansion for free on July 14.
Speaking of Hot Wheels Pass Vol.3, Milestone plans to release this on June 9. Together with the Looney Tunes expansion, the bundle will include a total of 9 vehicles, 3 themed customization packs, and 3 track builder modules.
Meanwhile, thanks to a Steam sale, players who don’t own any additional Hot Wheels Unleashed content can now pick up the Hot Wheels Pass Vol.1 and Vol.2 at a 40% and 30% discount, respectively.
Milestone’s Hot Wheels Unleashed will be getting a lot more additional content in the next three months, but the Looney Tunes expansion seems to be the most important according to the development roadmap. New cars, a new customization pack, and a new module are expected to arrive in June, which will be part of the Hot Wheels Pass Vol.3.
Then, in July, the Looney Tunes expansion is expected to drop, along with a few more cars, as well as another new customization pack and module. Finally, August will bring Hot Wheels Unleashed players three new vehicles, a new module, and (you guessed) another customization pack. All of the above will be included for free in the Hot Wheels Pass Vol.3.
