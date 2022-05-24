2024 Porsche Panamera Spied on the Nürburgring for the First Time

Porsche is preparing a significant update of the Panamera, and it is not a secret anymore. The MY2024 Panamera was being driven hard on the Nürburgring, and our spy photographers have not one, but two examples prepped for us to check out.
One of them is a Panamera prototype with what is presumed to be an entry-level engine option, while the other is a Panamera Turbo. The latter comes with more power, different wheels, bigger brakes, and that is just the beginning of the story.
We also have images of the interior of the Panamera, and we can see a clear influence from the Taycan. Just look at the center console, which now has the same vents as the Taycan, as well as the same configuration regarding the central screen and what appears to be a screen meant for the passenger.
The general shape of the dashboard seems to have been inspired by the one in the Taycan, but some might say that the Panamera had it first. The steering wheel is pure Porsche, and the one on this example still had analog buttons instead of touch-sensitive controls, as some manufacturers have already implemented.
Since things are still under development, we would like to suggest a small modification that may cause issues later. If you look between the two main vents on the center console, you will notice the hazard lights and the electronic stability control off button.
While the two are split by a chromed ornament, it would probably help people if the button for the hazards had the red triangle embossed on it, rather than just drawn on.
It is important to note that the images of the interior show a prototype that is still in development, and some of the elements seen there might change. The production car will not have a kill switch in the center of the console, and it will not have various stickers to underline crucial elements to those who are inside the vehicle.
As you may have observed in the photo gallery, the main screen on the dashboard shows a digital image of the next-generation Panamera. While it is a CGI that is implemented in the multimedia unit, and it may be updated, it does reveal a bit of the design choices of the next-gen model.
For example, the new bumper design is clearly visible even in a grainy photo that has been zoomed out so much that it makes you squint when looking at it.
