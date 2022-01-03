Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2021 Offers Major Discounts on Dozens of Racing Games

Out of all the holiday sales currently running, Epic Games’s seems the most appealing because it offers gamers a $10 discount coupon for free, which they can use to purchase any of the games listed on its store.
The coupon can be applied on top of the discount offered during the Holiday Sale, which can be anywhere between 10% and 95%. Moreover, for each game you buy over the cost of $14.99, you will receive a $10 off coupon applied at checkout, with no limit on how many games you can purchase.
Basically, regardless of how many games are in your shopping cart, at least up to the 50-item transaction cap, any titles that cost over $14.99 after a sale discount has been applied will have an additional $10 off coupon applied.
Speaking of sale, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons discounted until January 6, so there’s still time to pick up whatever you wanted to play but couldn’t afford.
To help you decide on what to buy before the sale ends in just a few days, we’ve put together a list of racing games that are no on sale at the Epic Games Store. Amazingly, some of the games heavily discounted during the Epic Games Holiday Sale have been released in 2021, so make sure to check these deals out before January 6.
Keep in mind that the discounts mentioned above don’t include the $10 coupon that you can use for every game that costs $14.99, so the final price will be even lower. Of course, you won’t be able to apply the $10 discount coupon for any game below the $14.99 price mark, nor will you receive another $10 coupon.
Make sure to grab everything you want to play before the sale ends since the $10 coupon will no longer be valid after January 6. Because every time you apply a coupon to an eligible game you will get another one in return, you’ll always end up with a $10 coupon on your Epic Games account that will disappear after January 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM EST.
Starting January 6, the three Tomb Raider games will no longer be available for free and will be replaced with Gods Will Fall, a high-stakes, dark fantasy action game about the few remaining Celtic warriors of a destroyed civilization.
- Absolute Drift – 60% off
- Art of Rally – 35% off
- Dangerous Driving – 75% off
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – 30% off
- iRacing (3-month new membership) – 75% off
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 – 50% off
- Overpass – 60% off
- Redout: Solar Challenge Edition – 70% off
- RiMS Racing – 30% off
- Trackmania Turbo – 50% off
- Trials Evolution: Gold Edition – 75% off
- Trials Fusion: Standard Edition – 75% off
- Trials Rising: Standard Edition – 80% off
- Wheels of Aurelia – 85% off
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – 33% off
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – 80% off
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship – 50% off
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition
