Grid Legends Launches in 2022 With Storyline Elements, Watch the Trailer Now

GRID Legends is the next chapter in the GRID series. It has just been announced by EA, and it will be released in 2022. Codemasters are the developers of the game, and the studio from Southam has a vast experience in the field of racing games.
The next game in the GRID series is called GRID Legends, and its trailer seems shows various forms of motorsport available for players. According to the developers, the game will have over 130 routers, including real-life circuits like Indianapolis or Brands Hatch, historic GRID venues, and even parts of real cities.
Players will be able to go behind the wheel of trophy trucks, open-wheel racers, various single-seaters, classic touring cars, and even big rigs. The players' experience will be enhanced through a storyline that involves a large cast, including award-winning Ncuti Gatwa, as well as unexpected events such as on-track drama, paddock politics, and fierce personalities.
Since electric cars are everywhere, you will be able to race them in GRID Legends as well, along with the possibility of organizing drift runs, multi-class Eliminator races, and get the chance to mix conditions, time of day, and the ability to upgrade and customize every car on the grid (pun indented).
As many of you know, The Codemasters Software Company Limited was acquired by Electronic Arts in 2021 for $1.2 billion, and the oldest British game studio was put to work by its new owners. Obviously, the next installment in the GRID series was already in development, but the new owner of Codemasters will probably be able to put the game in as many hands as possible.
The first ever GRID game was supposed to be released in September 2019, but its launch was delayed until October 2019. GRID was available on Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia. Before GRID, Codemasters made fan-loved titles like the TOCA series, as well as the Colin McRae Rally series, the Dirt Series, the F1 Series, Project CARS, and many more.
