F1 2021 Launch Date Leaked, New-Generation Consoles Also Supported

According to a new leak, the next iteration of the F1 game could get the go-ahead in July as one of the first major releases to take place since Codemasters stepped under EA’s umbrella 1 photo



But on the other hand, the timing does align with the release of F1 2020, which made its debut on July 10 last year. At first glance, Codemasters and EA are aiming for a mid-July unveiling as well, with the game to be available on all big platforms, including the new-generation consoles.



According to the same report, the game will include an updated career mode with a so-called “Braking Point” story, split-screen racing for two players, and multiplayer support.



We have reached out to both Codemasters and EA, but we’re yet to hear back on this rumored launch date.



Meanwhile, the release of F1 2021 is considered one of the biggest launches of the year for Codemasters. EA itself explained earlier this year that investing in this racing game is part of the long-term strategy following the acquisition.



EA has also promised to release



