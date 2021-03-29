Rocket League Season 3 to Bring NASCAR and Formula 1

4 This VW Dash Turned Into a Gaming Rig Will Probably Blow Your Mind

Psyonix is very hard at work on improving Rocket League. In addition to announcing a mobile version of the game , it’s also putting the finishing touches on the third season of the main title. 1 photo



First and foremost, Psyonix will add



“Rocket League needed a new car to compete with the redlines of NASCAR and Formula 1, so our engineers have been hard at work in the garage fine tuning and test driving a speed demon of our own. Introducing Tyranno. Get ready to take control of this master of dash with a Dominus hitbox in the Season 3 Rocket Pass. Stay tuned for the full Rocket Pass reveal next week!” the company



In addition, the new season will also include a visual update for the DHF Stadium, though it's worth noting that it's all about the looks this time. It’s a track around the stadium, but of course, given the purpose of the game is to let you play football (or soccer, as our American friends call it) with cars, you won’t be able to race it anyway.



But it’s still a cool visual update that you will be able to use for private matches and free play when season 3 kicks off next month.



“Prepare to take in the sights and sounds of race day in the newly redesigned DFH Stadium (Circuit). The classic Arena has been outfitted with a track and all the pageantry found trackside during a championship Sunday. DFH Stadium (Circuit) will be added to the Casual and Competitive Playlists,” the company added.



A new update will land on April 6 to prepare the new season going live a day later, while the NASCAR package will go live in early May followed by



