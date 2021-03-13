The Voice of F1, Legendary Commentator Murray Walker, Dies Aged 97

Born on the 10th of October, 1923 in Hall Green, Birmingham, the one and only Graeme Murray Walker has sadly left us today at the venerable age of 97. Appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1996 for services to broadcasting and motorized sports, the pundit makes up the very fabric of British motorsport.
Murray briefly took motorcycle racing from his father, Graham Walker. He competed against John Surtees and the like, then worked in advertising for a few years before Murray made his first public broadcast in 1948. One year later, the British Broadcasting Corporation gave him a recorded audition.
As fate would have it, he became the chief motorcycling commentator for the BBC after his father’s death in 1962. Formula 1 coverage followed in the 1970s, then Murray went full-time F1 commentator for the 1978 season.
During his 52-year-long broadcasting career, the “Voice of Formula 1” worked with 1976 World Champion James Hunt on numerous occasions. These guys couldn’t be more different in their personal lives, yet Murray and James were surprisingly good together as commentators. This collaboration lasted from the 1980 Monaco Grand Prix to the 1993 Canadian Grand Prix because Hunt, aged 45, died of a heart attack right after the race weekend.
In May 2013, after breaking his pelvis, Walker was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer in the earliest stage of the disease. He continued to comment for the BBC and other broadcasters until July 2018 when Murray withdrew from the British Grand Prix race weekend due to ailing health issues.
“A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation’s favorite commentator, and a contagious smile” is how Walker is described by his friends at the British Racing Drivers’ Club. “Murray will be sadly missed. His mark and voice will live on in motorsport and our hearts forever. We thank Murray for all he has done for our community," concluded the motor racing club.
