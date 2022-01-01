PlayStation Holiday Sale Offers Massive Discounts on Dozens of Racing Games

The so-called Holiday Sale promotion returns to PlayStation Store this month, so for a limited time, players can save on a huge selection of games and add-ons. Obviously, the list of discounted games doesn’t include just racing games but also major titles that were released only a few months ago, such as: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, NBA 2K22, and Call of Duty: Vanguard.
However, we’ve put together a list of great racing games that are currently discounted on the PlayStation Store but know that more games will join the promotion on January 5. Until then, here are some of the titles PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can pick up during the Holiday Sale.Discounted PlayStation 4/5 racing titles
Keep in mind that most of the PlayStation 4 titles in the list above will work just fine on the PlayStation 5, but not the other way around. That being said, make sure that you pick up the PlayStation 5 version if you own Sony’s latest gaming platform.
Even if you’re not into racing/driving games, it’s definitely worth checking out PlayStation’s Holiday Sale promotion since it offers massive discounts on some of the best games released in the last couple of years.
Not to mention that PlayStation runs this type of events only a few times per year, so you better make the best of them while they’re live. We’ll update the list come January 5 if there are any new racing/driving titles joining the Holiday Sale promotion.
- Hot Wheels Unleashed PS4/PS5 - (30% off)
- F1 2021 PS4/PS5 - (60% off)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition PS4 - (80% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled PS4 - (60% off)
- Car Mechanic Simulator PS4 - (60% off)
- Need for Speed PS4 - (75% off)
- Need for Speed Payback PS4 - (75% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered PS4 - (80% off)
- NASCAR Heat 5 PS4 - (55% off)
- RIDE 4 PS4/PS5 - (60% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered PS4 - (70% off)
- Train Sim World 2 PS4/PS5 - (80% off)
- Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing PS4 - (50% off)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 PS4/PS5 - (70% off)
- MotoGP 21 PS4/PS5 – (60% off)
- MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame PS4/PS5 – (70% off)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione PS4 – (56% off)
- Twisted Metal: Black PS4 – (50% off)
- RiMS Racing PS4/PS5 – (40% off)
- Project CARS 2 PS4 – (85% off)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans PS4 – (70% off)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition PS4 – (75% off)
- Road Redemption PS4 – (60% off)
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore PS4 – (80% off)
- Art of Rally PS4/PS5 – (30% off)
- American Fugitive PS4 – (80% off)
- Xenon Racer PS4 – (94% off)
- Jak X: Combat Racing PS4 – (50% off)
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto PS4 – (90% off)
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R PS4 – (25% off)
- Super Kids Racing PS4 – (90% off)
- Speed 3: Grand Prix PS4 – (40% off)
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge PS4 – (50% off)
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition PS4 – (70% off)
- Defunct PS4 – (90% off)
- Grand Prix Story PS4 – (50% off)
- Super Night Riders PS4 – (75% off)
- BIG-Bobby-Car – The Big Race PS4 – (75% off)
