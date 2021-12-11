Latest Forza Horizon 5 Update Causing One-Second Freezes, Fix Already in the Works

The early December Forza Horizon 5 updates were supposed to be great news for gamers worldwide, as they come with so many improvements and refinements.
But as it turns out, they ended up causing more harm than good for some people out there. Not only that the game crashes randomly for a number of players, but it now also exhibits a one-second freeze every time the game finishes loading.
In other words, whenever you’re returning to the menus after a race, Forza Horizon 5 just freezes for a second for absolutely no reason. The game is still receiving input but the graphics instantly freeze, with users reporting here on Steam’s forums that it’s all happening after the December 3 update.
Needless to say, this doesn’t affect the racing experience by any means, but it’s still something rather annoying, especially when happening on high-end devices.
It seems to be exclusive to PCs, as the glitch doesn’t appear to exist on Xbox consoles. And given it was introduced by the December 3 update, it’s obviously something that can be fixed.
According to several users who have already reached out to the support teams, the folks at Playground Games are already aware of the problem and are currently working on resolving it in a future update.
“Seems to be a widespread issue; Exiting events, menus etc, there's a pause shortly after. The games still taking input, if you hit the throttle whilst frozen, you are moving, you just don't see it. It's like the graphics just go on a quick holiday. Only started happening after the latest patch,” one user explains trying to describe the one-second freeze caused by the latest Forza update.
At this point, nobody knows for sure when the full patch could go live for all users, but most people expect to see the glitch addressed in the winter update due rather sooner than later.
