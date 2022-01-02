Top 5 Racing Games to Look Forward to in 2022

More importantly, the first few months of 2022 will bring some of the most anticipated games in the last couple of years including Elder Ring, Lost Ark, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and a bunch of other titles.
For use, racing game fans, 2022 truly starts in February with the launch of GRID Legends. As Codemasters is trying to reboot the franchise, we expect GRID Legends to be the best game in the series, and from what we’ve played, there’s little chance that our expectations won’t be met.
We’ve put together a list of racing games that we’re quite excited about, so join us for a short trip into the not-so-distant future.GRID Legends
The reboot of the franchise promises more content than any of the previous games and a full-fledged story mode, a first for the GRID series. Using the same formula as F1 2021, the “Driven to Glory” story mode features a gritty motorsport narrative that introduces players into the GRID World Series intrigue behind the racetracks.
Codemasters announced last year that GRID Legends is scheduled for release on February 25, 2022. The game will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Origin).Gran Turismo 7
Those of you who favor sim over arcade racers, one of the most important games is coming out in just three months from now: Gran Turismo 7. Developer Polyphony Digital is doing a great job teasing many of the game’s features via short developer diary videos.
That aside, we’ve has a fair share of leaks too that point to some gameplay features and content that hasn’t been revealed yet. For example, an official Gran Turismo 7 booklet that’s being handed out to fans in certain countries mentions the number of cars and tracks the game will feature at launch.
One other major title aimed at car racing fans is Forza Motorsport. Although the game is rumored to be launched this year, no release time frame has been unveiled yet. This would be the eight Forza Motorsport game in the series and, for the time being, it has not number in its title.
Since the game was official introduced during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase back in Summer 2020, little to no information was revealed about the new Forza Motorsport game. If it were to be launched this year, we expect details (or leaks) as early as Spring.
The next one is a real doozy – Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, a game developed by KT Racing, the studio behind the WRC series. Fan fact about the game: this would be the 21st title in the Test Drive series and the first since 2012. This means that we haven’t had a Test Drive game in 20 years.
Officially revealed back in 2020, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crows is an open-world racing game that will feature cars from major manufacturers, including Bugatti, Dodge, Ferrari, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini and Porsche.
According to the teaser trailer released in 2020, the game will feature a 1:1 recreation of Hong Kong Island and will run on WRC 8’s framework and handling model. New trailers have been released last year, which show new cars like the iconic Aston Martin DB11 and a customized Land Rover Range Rover SVR.
If nothing bad happens, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown should be released for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on September 22. Apparently, the official Twitter handle of the game confirmed that the game will be released this year, so fingers crossed.
EA is already working on the next Need for Speed game, although with Ghost Games dissolved two years ago, the upcoming title is now developed by Criterion, the studio behind the Burnout series and Need for Speed: Most Wanted.
Unfortunately, the game was delayed as EA announced in early 2021 that Criterion would be halting development on their Need for Speed game to help DICE and Ripple Effect Studio with Battlefield 2042, which released on October 17, 2021. Sadly, we all know how that worked out, so now instead of having just one botched launch (Battlefield 2042), we have that plus a delayed game.
Currently, a new Need for Speed game is expected to launch before April 2023, but based on previous history, it’s likely that it will come out in November 2022.
The five titles we’ve decided to include on our list of most anticipated racing games of 2022 are by no means the only ones that fans of the genre should be looking for this year. There are at least a dozen more racing games that are scheduled to be released this year, and we’re excited to play every single one of these.
