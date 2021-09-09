Hot Wheels Unleashed New Video Reveals Some Whacky Personalization Options

We are less than a month away from the launch of Hot Wheels Unleashed, which means we’re going to start to hear about the game more often in the weeks leading to its release. The most recent video that share details about the upcoming arcade racer tackles the personalization options that Hot Wheels Unleashed players will have at their disposal.
Hot Wheels Unleased is not just about racing, it is also about racing in style. Thanks to the Livery Editor that will be part of the game at launch, players can apply colors and shapes to their Hot Wheels Originals and Real Manufacturer cars.
More importantly, Hot Wheels Unleashed players will be able to share their creations with the world or download the best ones from the community and apply them to their rides. It’s a crazy fun way to make your car stand out and look unique on the track.
In addition to the myriad of personalization options, developer Milestone revealed a brand-new environment that will join Hot Wheels Unleashed this year: the Basement. This is a fully customizable space where players will be able to personalize furniture and accessories, as well as invite friends to race in special challenges.
You can even create an entire track in the Basement so that players that race on that track will see the Basement customization. The Basement feels like a fun and inventive way to spark the imagination of Hot Wheels Unleashed players, but we will have to wait and see how it will actually work and what tools we’ll have at our disposal to build the track of our dreams.
Developed by Milestone, the studio behind Moto GP series, Hot Wheels Unleashed is set for release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on September 30.
