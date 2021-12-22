This 1994 Volkswagen Kombi Is the Best T2 Camper Van You Can Get on a Budget

If nostalgia draws you back to the hippie era, a Volkswagen T2 or a Beetle might be just the answer to your cravings. It only comes in handy that Hemmings has on auction a clean title Volkswagen Kombi T2 imported from Brazil that could be yours in time for Christmas.
The Volkswagen T2, also known as Volkswagen Bus in the U.S. or Bulli in Germany, is considered the symbol of the hippie counterculture of the 1960s. The car still carries a powerful message today and attracts attention whenever one shows up. This is why classic car fans always appreciate a well-maintained T2 when they see one, and also why these beauties have sky-high prices.
Even though a properly restored model could easily reach $50,000, you can always undercut the market with a cheaper import. After all, the model was produced for decades after it ended its career in the U.S. market, with Brazil production going as far as 2013.
To be imported without restrictions in the U.S., these cars must be older than 25 years, and this is why Kombis produced in the '90s make for the perfect Volkswagen Bus replacement. Besides being cheaper, they benefit from the more up-to-date features and are in better condition, as this 1994 Volkswagen Kombi listed at Hemmings Auctions shows. The best part is it could be yours by Christmas, as long as your bid will meet the owner’s reserve.
The car shows the owner did not skimp on maintenance, with only minor rust signs on the undercarriage. The exterior was painted two years ago and it shows no evidence of significant bodywork. Included is an aftermarket roof rack which can be accessed using the ladder constructed of aluminum tubing and wood steps.
Inside the car is where the magic of this Kombi resides, and it’s what makes it perfect for a camper van project. The two rear seats fold down into a bed and you can see in the pictures it has a fridge and several storing compartments that can be useful. An old Pioneer radio CD is there to warm up the atmosphere with speakers spread throughout the van, as shown in the photos. Especially as there’s no sign of a cabin heater. Coming from Brazil, this is expected though.
The car is sold on a clean Florida title so you will have no problems driving it home if you’ll be the lucky bidder. The auction closes on December 24th, with the highest bid at the time of writing of $7,500. This is still under the owner’s reserve, but we presume it will prove a lot cheaper than a restored U.S. model from the ‘70s.
