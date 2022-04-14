Gorgeous 1995 Volkswagen T2 Camper Conversion Hides Intriguing Details

The market can’t have enough of these Volkswagen T2 campers and we can understand why just by looking at this one we’ve found on Bring a Trailer. Recently converted as a camper, this Brazilian Type 2 T2 looks as if it just left the factory.
You wouldn’t think the T2 was still being built in 1995, but the truth is the Brazilians continued to make the second generation of the Type 2 until the last days of 2013. Nevertheless, 1995 is still pretty new and you can spot inside a touch of modernity brought by the few plastic trims. The seller says the Kombi was refurbished and modified in Brazil before being imported to the U.S. in January 2021. The van was refinished in teal and white on the outside and features a reupholstered beige leather interior.
The conversion looks great with modern furniture, but the camper lacks any appliances, which will have to be added by the new owner. There are plenty of storage places and cabinets though, so this shouldn’t be a problem. The Kombi comes with front and rear roof racks for the bulk of the luggage, with a ladder on the left side and a pop-top roof in between. This is rather strange, as there is no space to stand up inside the camper, due to a rather uninspired interior layout.
The rear cabin has been finished with a wood-slatted roof and upholstered lower walls. The rear bench folds flat into a bed, while a secondary fold-out bench seat almost blocks the entrance. Besides the storage cabinets galore, there’s also an overhead storage bin. The camper doesn't come with a heater, though, so it's not very useful in the winter.
As with other camper conversions from this vintage, this Kombi comes with disc brakes in front and drums at the back. The seller cautions that the steering has got play, most probably easy to fix in a garage. The air-cooled 1.6-liter flat-four engine has also been rebuilt during the refurbishment in Brazil. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle.
The Kombi is for sale on Bring a Trailer and has already registered two bids for $5,150. Similar models usually sell for anything between $20,000 and $30,000, and we expect the seller to set the reserve accordingly.
