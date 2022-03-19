Volkswagen T2 Doesn't Get More Authentic Than This No-Reserve 1978 Type 2 Westfalia

The second generation of the Volkswagen Type 2 is still considered a modern vehicle today, especially within the camping community. Volkswagen actually knew how to listen to customers’ needs, and after seeing how the first generation got modified to become a symbol of freedom, they commissioned German builder Westfalia to make camper conversion kits for the Type 2.
The second-generation Volkswagen Bus was launched in 1967 and brought modern features and technologies to the original hippie van. Although they don’t appear to be much by today’s standard, the T2 got a 12-volt electrical system, more powerful engines, including the 2.0-liter flat-four that became the norm for the U.S.-bound examples, modern half-shaft rear axles and, later into its lifecycle, an automatic transmission.
The 1978 model year saw the introduction of a modern hydraulic valve lifter eliminating the need to periodically adjust the valve clearances as on earlier models. There was also a Bosch Jetronic electronic injection, making use of a hall effect sensor and digital controller, thus eliminating maintenance. All in all, the 2.0-liter engine was considered a robust offering, with plenty of torque at low speed.
This example is a pop-top Campmobile with Westfalia treatment that makes it an interesting proposition for camper fans. The rear-hinged GoWesty pop-top tent is the norm for Westfalia-modified Type 2s and allows fitting of a second bed underneath, a feat that not many vans are capable of. Everything looks neat, with the upholstery well maintained and without stains.
As is usually the case with Westfalia-equipped vans, the cabin has everything you need for an adventure trip. The rear bench doubles as a couch and can fold out into a bed. Then there is the loft bunk under the roof, plus enough wooden cabinets to store everything you might think you need on the road. You'll also find a dual-burner stove and a sink, as well as a refrigerator, so you can hone your cooking skills during road trips.
This Type 2 has only 14k miles on the odometer, although being a five-digit part means it could have 114k as well. According to the seller, they only drove it for 50 miles since they bought it in September 2020. Nevertheless, they performed an oil change and a tune-up in preparation for the sale. The van is selling with no reserve on Bring a Trailer and is currently one bid at $1,000.
