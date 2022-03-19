Volkswagen T2 Doesn't Get More Authentic Than This No-Reserve 1978 Type 2 Westfalia

autoevolution
The history of the Volkswagen Microbus or Bus is interesting, especially as the Type 2 became a symbol of the protests against Detroit’s overpowered and exaggerated vehicles. The second-generation Type 2 (T2) does not have the same appeal as the original hippie van, but it marked Volkswagen’s switch to more sophisticated vehicles coming from the simplicity of Type 1 (Beetle) and the Type 2 (Microbus).

The second generation of the Volkswagen Type 2 is still considered a modern vehicle today, especially within the camping community. Volkswagen actually knew how to listen to customers’ needs, and after seeing how the first generation got modified to become a symbol of freedom, they commissioned German builder Westfalia to make camper conversion kits for the Type 2.

The second-generation Volkswagen Bus was launched in 1967 and brought modern features and technologies to the original hippie van. Although they don’t appear to be much by today’s standard, the T2 got a 12-volt electrical system, more powerful engines, including the 2.0-liter flat-four that became the norm for the U.S.-bound examples, modern half-shaft rear axles and, later into its lifecycle, an automatic transmission.

The 1978 model year saw the introduction of a modern hydraulic valve lifter eliminating the need to periodically adjust the valve clearances as on earlier models. There was also a Bosch Jetronic electronic injection, making use of a hall effect sensor and digital controller, thus eliminating maintenance. All in all, the 2.0-liter engine was considered a robust offering, with plenty of torque at low speed.

This is why this 1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia is exactly what you need if you’re after a T2 camper, ticking all the boxes. It is also a well-maintain vehicle with many original parts, keeping its authentic appeal. The above-mentioned 2.0-liter flat-four is mated to a four-speed manual transmission in this case, which is both robust and easy to maintain. The van was purchased new in California and spent time in Oregon before it was acquired by the seller in September 2020.

This example is a pop-top Campmobile with Westfalia treatment that makes it an interesting proposition for camper fans. The rear-hinged GoWesty pop-top tent is the norm for Westfalia-modified Type 2s and allows fitting of a second bed underneath, a feat that not many vans are capable of. Everything looks neat, with the upholstery well maintained and without stains.

As is usually the case with Westfalia-equipped vans, the cabin has everything you need for an adventure trip. The rear bench doubles as a couch and can fold out into a bed. Then there is the loft bunk under the roof, plus enough wooden cabinets to store everything you might think you need on the road. You'll also find a dual-burner stove and a sink, as well as a refrigerator, so you can hone your cooking skills during road trips.

It is clear from the pictures that this camper was not spared, but it held pretty well throughout time. There are normal signs of wear and tear, and the furniture could use a little care, but it is remarkable how well everything looks, considering this Type 2 was not overhauled or restored in any way. The good impression lasts even after checking the underside, with almost no sign of rust and no leaks. The shocks appear to be replaced recently, but other than that, everything looks reassuringly stock.

This Type 2 has only 14k miles on the odometer, although being a five-digit part means it could have 114k as well. According to the seller, they only drove it for 50 miles since they bought it in September 2020. Nevertheless, they performed an oil change and a tune-up in preparation for the sale. The van is selling with no reserve on Bring a Trailer and is currently one bid at $1,000.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

