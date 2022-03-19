Volkswagen T2 Doesn't Get More Authentic Than This No-Reserve 1978 Type 2 Westfalia

The history of the Volkswagen Microbus or Bus is interesting, especially as the Type 2 became a symbol of the protests against Detroit’s overpowered and exaggerated vehicles. The second-generation Type 2 (T2) does not have the same appeal as the original hippie van, but it marked Volkswagen’s switch to more sophisticated vehicles coming from the simplicity of Type 1 (Beetle) and the Type 2 (Microbus).