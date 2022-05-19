This Orange Westy Could've Been the Perfect Camper, but Somebody Botched the Restoration

The Volkswagen Type 2, especially its second generation, is a sought-after collectible, selling consistently for around or above $50,00. We suspect this orange example on auction at Bring a Trailer will be no exception. It looks and works as it should, but a few details give away some weak points that the new owner would have to take care of.
The 1974 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia is a pop-top camper with perfect looks that might make you think it’s in excellent shape. It’s true, the owner has put a lot of work into it, but still, this does not make it perfect. Looking through the comments section on Bring a Trailer, we noticed that consummate Type 2 fans have spotted some weak spots that need to be addressed by the future owner.
Among them is the missing engine tins, a detail that probably got under the radar when the engine was rebuilt. The Type 2’s engine is air-cooled, and without the tins, the cooling efficiency is drastically reduced. This could potentially ruin the engine on a hot day. Also, the front bushings need attention, as they appear worn out.
Other than that, this Westy is great, and we do not doubt that the buyer will cough a lot of money to get it. The van has been recently refinished in orange. The interior was stripped and refinished before being redone with orange plaid upholstery. Besides the pop-top tent, the van comes with louvered windows, and the bumpers have been painted white.
The brakes were serviced in 2020 when the front calipers and brake booster were replaced. The 1.8-liter flat-four engine was also rebuilt in 2020. The work was extensive, including regrinding and polishing the crankshaft and replacing the pistons, bearings, cylinder heads, starter, ignition components, fuel pump, alternator, throttle linkage, and carburetors. The four-speed transaxle was also rebuilt, and a replacement clutch assembly was also fitted.
There’s not much to say about the Westfalia equipment, which is a fairly standard affair. You can find the usual electric refrigerator, a propane cooktop, and a sink. The seller reveals that the water pump under the sink and the rear dome lights are inoperable. The rear bench folds flat to provide sleeping space, while a second sleeping area is found under the pop-top tent.
The Westy is listed on Bring a Trailer with the highest bid at the time of writing at $17,007. We’re sure there’s a reserve on this one, although we expect the highest bidder to make an offer well above that.
