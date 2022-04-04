1975 Volkswagen Type 2 Split-Window Camper Has Some Tricks up Its Sleeve

People love Volkswagen Type 2, there’s no denying it, despite being one of the simplest vehicles ever built. Owning one today has become quite a feat, and the well-maintained examples on the classic car market tend to sell for prices that go as high as $100,000. This is why finding a good one might pay off in the long run and we might have exactly what you were looking for.
The original hippie van had a massive appeal to people on both sides of the Atlantic. Even after the production ended in the U.S. and Europe in 1967, it continued in Brazil until 1975. Many of those were imported into the U.S. and some of them are in good condition today. We’ve found a 1975 Type 2 on Bring a Trailer that looks good enough to feature on the cover of a magazine.
The most luxurious version of the U.S.-made model was the 23-window Sunroof Deluxe, so a lot of conversions built on the Brazilian Type 2 mimic the looks and feel of this model. Our Type 2 conversion makes no exception, so you’ll find the 23-window configuration alongside a sliding cloth sunroof and a side ladder that are typical for those Brazilian conversions. The outward-opening dual windshields are the icing on the cake here.
The van underwent a thorough refurbishment during the conversion work carried out during previous ownership in Brazil. As part of the refurbishment, the van was refinished in red and white and the engine was rebuilt. The split-window Bus was imported to Florida by the seller in February 2022 and comes with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
The more controversial part of the conversion is the huge sunroof cutaway, as there's a high chance this has affected the van's structural integrity. Not that a Type 2 this old would have much structural integrity anyway, but perhaps crashing it would not be advisable.
Look inside and you’ll be tempted to take this Bus on a tour. The interior has been reupholstered in white vinyl that matches the door panels, with wood veneer cabinets. There are three rows of seats, including a rear-facing middle-row bench and a folding third-row bench. Of course, there’s also a sink, a refrigerator, as well as the mandatory window curtains. An unnecessary picnic basket is included in the sale nonetheless.
This Type 2 presents itself in good order and it surely deserves more than just a distant look. The highest bid at the time of writing is at $13,500, but surely the seller has set a reserve. There are still six days left to bid, so things can change a lot by then.
