1975 Volkswagen Type 2 Split-Window Camper Has Some Tricks up Its Sleeve

More on this:

1 This No-Reserve 1973 Volkswagen 23-Window Microbus Hides a Dirty Little Secret

2 This Good-Looking High-Roof Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Might Be Cheap but There's a Catch

3 Jerry Seinfeld's 1964 Volkswagen Type 2 EZ Camper Sells With No Reserve, People Love It

4 Wooden Volkswagen Type 2 Microbus Looks so Gorgeous, Makes You Want to Hop In

5 Nostalgia Is the Best Word to Describe This New VW T2 Camper Van Set From LEGO