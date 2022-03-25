This No-Reserve 1973 Volkswagen 23-Window Microbus Hides a Dirty Little Secret

The 23-windows Volkswagen Bus was the top of the line of the first-generation Type 2. Although its production was discontinued in Europe and the U.S. by 1967, the Brazilians were still making it until 1975. This 1973 example comes with all the bells and whistles of the most luxurious Bus of the era and was rebuilt to look as if it just rolled off the production line.
The Volkswagen Type 2, mostly known as the Microbus or just Bus, was one of the most successful vehicles Volkswagen ever sold in North America. Much of its popularity comes from being adopted by the hippie community as a form of protest against the opulence of Detroit cars of the time. The first-generation had the signature split windshield that earned it the Splittie nickname among its fans.
The most luxurious trim of the Type 2 T1 was the Samba, also known as the Sunroof Deluxe in the U.S. The name comes from the eight roof windows that are exclusive to these models. The feature was so popular that Americans started to identify them by the number of windows, so the top version was also named the 23-windows Microbus. Later on, the two curved windows in the rear corners were dropped, so it became the 21-windows Bus.
One of the best-looking Volkswagen 23-windows Microbus will cross the auction block next month at the Palm Beach event in Florida. Unlike the Sunroof Deluxe models, this one was built in 1973 in Brazil as a 15-windows bus and later modified while staying true to the original concept. Just like the Sunroof Deluxe models, this Bus features the bi-parting doors on the side instead of the usual sliding door. Finished in Aquamarine Green and Lotus White two-tone paint, it comes with a luggage rack, ladder, and a sliding sunroof.
The 1.6-liter flat-four engine with 47 horsepower is mated to a four-speed manual transmission. This Bus is equipped with front disc brakes and rear drum brakes and features the standard Type 2 suspension. Everything inside and out looks motorshow-ready and you’ll surely fall in love with it just by looking at the pictures in the gallery.
The custom-built cabin looks just as good as the mellow body, being completely redone in two-tone white and mint colors. The L-shaped rear seat covered in eco-leather is unique and comes along with a retractable table and a box with a built-in cooler. We’re sure this Bus will attract a lot of attention at the Barrett-Jackson auction on April 7-9 in Palm Beach, Florida. The interest should be even higher considering it's selling with no reserve.
