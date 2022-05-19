Ferrari Purosangue-Rivaling Lamborghini Urus Caught Testing at the Ferrari Factory

A few months before Lamborghini took the veils off the Urus in 2017, the rumor mill suggested the unthinkable. Initially called F16X, the Purosangue was confirmed in 2018 as the first-ever SUV from the Prancing Horse, not long after Sergio Marchionne passed away.
Back in 2016, the late chief exec said “you have to shoot me first” in regard to Ferrari’s long-rumored utility vehicle. But as you already know, the tables have turned as the automaker chases more customers and more profit to keep investors happy as Ferrari prepares for the all-electric apocalypse.
Even though development of the Purosangue is nearly over, the Prancing Horse still tests the Urus around the automaker’s historic plant in Maranello. The yellow-painted Urus in the featured clip appears to be fully stock, just like the Porsche 911 Cabriolet spied moments later by carparazzo Varryx.
“Why is it [the Urus] so special? Because it’s one of the cars used by Ferrari to study its competitors.” But looking at the bigger picture, why did the Prancing Horse test a 911 Cabriolet? The automaker’s entry-level models are the Roma fixed-head coupe and Portofino M retractable hardtop, which are considerably more expensive than a Neunelfer. As such, only time will tell what’s the reason for Ferrari’s interest in the boxer-engined sports car.
Turning our attention back to the Urus vs. Purosangue rivalry, the peeps at Lamborghini prepare to facelift their super utility vehicle into the Urus Evo. A high-performance variant dubbed Performante is also in the making, and Lamborghini has further confirmed hybrid assistance. The Purosangue, on the other hand, has been spied testing with twin-turbo V6 power yet Ferrari has confirmed naturally-aspirated V12 power. The platform on which the Purosangue is based can also take hybrid assistance, which is only natural given the increasingly draconic emission standards in Europe and the U.S.
