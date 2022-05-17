Lamborghini Opens Fancy New Dealership in Monaco, All the Glitterati Come Out to Play

One of the world’s most desirable supercar-makers, Lamborghini, has opened a new dealership smack dab in the center of the principality of Monaco, home to some 40,000 inhabitants. This new location is said to fit the latest design and corporate identity of the Italian brand.
As you might imagine, the opening event brought out all the glitterati, as well as several highly exclusive and limited series range models such as the Reventon Roadster (20 units), the Countach LPI 800-4, the Sian FKP 37 (brand’s first-ever hybrid model), the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae and the Huracan Tecnica. The latter was presented to guests inside the showroom.
“Iconic Monaco, with its strong automotive and motorsport connotations, deserves the best of design and customer experience,” said Lamborghini chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, who also attended the event.
“The new dealership in the principality enhances our Monegasque clients’ experience of our highly attractive product range, with a destination now appropriately located in the center of Monaco,” he went on to say.
Guests and VIPs in attendance also got to enjoy culinary creations from Chef Mauro Colagreco, who’s also Chef of a three-star Michelin Mirazur restaurant in nearby Menton. After they were done feasting, the guests were treated to a saxophone performance.
The dealership is housed in a 218 square meter space at 24 Avenue de Fontvieille. Logistically, it’s divided into two areas where prospective buyers can explore the product range or create their own fully bespoke model in the Ad Personam lounge – there, you can choose from virtually limitless paint possibilities, to go with several types of leathers, custom stitching, carbon fiber elements and various other exclusive options.
It goes without saying that customers also benefit from basic services such as dealer drop-off, pick-up and delivery.
Lamborghini now operates 74 dealerships in the EMEA region, with a total of 179 worldwide.
“Iconic Monaco, with its strong automotive and motorsport connotations, deserves the best of design and customer experience,” said Lamborghini chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, who also attended the event.
“The new dealership in the principality enhances our Monegasque clients’ experience of our highly attractive product range, with a destination now appropriately located in the center of Monaco,” he went on to say.
Guests and VIPs in attendance also got to enjoy culinary creations from Chef Mauro Colagreco, who’s also Chef of a three-star Michelin Mirazur restaurant in nearby Menton. After they were done feasting, the guests were treated to a saxophone performance.
The dealership is housed in a 218 square meter space at 24 Avenue de Fontvieille. Logistically, it’s divided into two areas where prospective buyers can explore the product range or create their own fully bespoke model in the Ad Personam lounge – there, you can choose from virtually limitless paint possibilities, to go with several types of leathers, custom stitching, carbon fiber elements and various other exclusive options.
It goes without saying that customers also benefit from basic services such as dealer drop-off, pick-up and delivery.
Lamborghini now operates 74 dealerships in the EMEA region, with a total of 179 worldwide.