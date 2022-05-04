2023 Ferrari Purosangue SUV Confirmed With V12 Engine

Teased in March 2022, the first utility vehicle in Ferrari’s long and illustrious history will commence production this year. Deliveries will start in 2023, according to the Prancing Horse of Maranello’s Q1 report.
Following the conference, a bombshell was dropped by big kahuna Benedetto Vigna. "We have tested several [engine] options. It was clear that the V12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market,” he said, as reported by Automotive News.
Previously spied with the force-fed V6 from the 296 GTB and 296 GTS, the Purosangue wouldn’t have made too much sense without a naturally-aspirated V12. The competition is rocking eight- and twelve-cylinder engine choices, which prompted the Italian automaker to go all out. Do not, however, write off the aforementioned V6 because Ferrari needs to cut back on emissions due to stringent regulations in Europe and the United States.
Based on a brand-new platform dubbed Front Mid Engine Architecture, this fellow is expected with hidden rear door handles à la the Alfa Romeo 147. A five-door affair considering that we’re dealing with a jacked-up hatchback, the Purosangue is further expected with four seats rather than five based on a schematic representation of the aforementioned platform.
Direct rivals currently number two ultra-luxury and sporty models, namely the V8-engined Lamborghini Urus and W12-powered Bentley Bentayga.
Ferrari highlighted continuous developments of the F140 engine family at Capital Markets Day 2018. The V12 in the Purosangue is likely a development of the F140 introduced by the Ferrari Enzo in 2002.
The latest and greatest specifications are found in the front-engined 812 Competizione and mid-engined Daytona SP3. Completely unassisted by turbochargers or hybrid technology, this lump develops up to 829 horsepower (840 ps) at a stratospheric 9,250 revolutions per minute and 697 Nm (514 pound-feet) of torque at 7,250 revolutions per minute.
It remains to be seen if any kind of hybridization will be used in the V12-engined Purosangue. There’s also the possibility of a second and a third engine option, based on the existing V8 and all-new V6 engine.
