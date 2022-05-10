You Can't Go Unnoticed With This Show-Ready Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia in Helsinki Green

More on this:

1 Things Are Heating Up For This 1970 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia

2 This Custom 1979 Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Is a Testament to American Ingenuity

3 Beautiful 1961 Volkswagen Type 2 Panel Van Wants Your Attention and Your Money, of Course

4 1975 Volkswagen Type 2 Split-Window Camper Has Some Tricks up Its Sleeve

5 Volkswagen T2 Doesn't Get More Authentic Than This No-Reserve 1978 Type 2 Westfalia