You Can't Go Unnoticed With This Show-Ready Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia in Helsinki Green

People pay sizeable amounts of money to own a first-generation Type 2 Westfalia, and this example on Bring a Trailer is one of the finest. It’s a “survival vehicle”, meaning it wasn’t altered in any way, although it was refurbished under previous ownership. This makes it all the more valuable and we expect a bidding war to start for the privilege to admire its Helsinki Green paint every day.
The selling dealer acquired the van in September 2021 after it was refurbished and it advertises it as a show-ready classic. The work included repainting the body and the roof, retrimming the interior, and rebuilding the engine, among other things. Being a Westfalia build, it features the characteristic pop-top tent which the seller says was refitted with new camper fabric. This Westy also comes with an auxiliary power receptacle and a propane tank mounted beneath the sliding side door.
The 14″ white steel wheels wear factory Volkswagen logo hubcaps and are wrapped in 195/70 Delinte DH2 tires. The brake cylinders, pads, and brake lines were reportedly replaced under prior ownership. The 2.0-liter flat-four engine has also been rebuilt as part of the refurbishment. Additional work completed at the time includes replacing the fuel injection system with a carburetor. This might seem like a step back, but many Type 2 users had problems with the original injection system.
Everything is original inside, and the occasional scratches only add to its authenticity. Everything works perfectly and we notice the additional equipment including three-point seat belts, a glovebox, a 180-degree rotating passenger seat, and an AM/FM cassette stereo. The rear cabin is standard Westfalia, with a sink, a dual-burner stove, and a refrigerator. The fold-out bed is doubled by a bunk bed under the pop-top roof.
The camper van is listed on Bring a Trailer and has already seen six offers. The highest bidder raised the bar to $16,666 just as we published this, but there are still six days to go. The seller mentions a modest reserve on this sale, but we don’t expect him to resort to it, as this camper will surely sell for a lot more.
