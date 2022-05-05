Things Are Heating Up For This 1970 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia

If you want to be part of the hippie revolution you can’t go wrong with a second-generation Volkswagen Type 2 featuring Westfalia camper paraphernalia. Luckily, we’ve just found a 1970 example that is still in good shape despite being built more than half a century ago.
Volkswagen Type 2, especially in its second generation, has been hugely popular in the U.S. Here, a lot of people rode the hippie movement in the ’50s and wanted to improve on the experience with the more modern iteration of the original hippie van. The Westfalia builds were among the more popular variations, and they are in high demand even today, selling for a good chunk of money.
This 1970 example is finished in white over beige vinyl upholstery and features the customary pop-top tent and the usual amenities that come with a Westfalia camper. The seller even threw in an accessory tent and a JustKampers cover to jack up the camping experience for the potential buyers.
The front cabin features a Sony entertainment system that comes with a huge touchscreen to make a lot of modern car owners jealous. In the rear, it’s all flower power with a Campmobile conversion done by Westfalia-Werke of Wiedenbruck, West Germany. There’s a fold-out table, as well as a sink and the usual rear bench seat that doubles as a bed when folded out. There’s no stove though, but we guess this is not hard to install if you really need one.
The original 1.6-liter flat-four engine sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transaxle. According to the seller, this starts and runs perfectly, and an oil change was performed in 2021. There’s also a factory-installed gas heater that can worm up the interior on those cold nights. The seller did not want to change things too much inside this Type 2 to preserve its originality.
This Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, with three days remaining until the auction ends. The highest bid at the time of writing is $15,500. The auction heated up in the past two days, so anything is possible.
