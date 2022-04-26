This Custom 1979 Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Is a Testament to American Ingenuity

The second generation of the Volkswagen Type 2 was especially appreciated by the camper community, and the official Westfalia custom builder obliged with a very practical cabin layout. Nevertheless, creative people manage to convert regular vans to better specs than Westfalia’s, and this 1979 Type 2 is a testament to that.
1979 was the last production year of the second-generation Type 2, being followed by the equally popular Vanagon. This Volkswagen Type 2 looks well up to the task, being thoroughly overhauled and sporting a cabin layout that is better than what Westfalia used to make for the T2. Powered by a 2.0-liter flat-four paired with a four-speed manual transaxle, this Type 2 is as good as new and a very capable camper thanks to its wonderful conversion job.
The body has been finished in green with a matching pop-top, while the wheels and the bumpers are black. The van looks like a beast thanks to its 27×8.50″ General Grabber A/T tires, although this is only a rear-wheel-drive camper. Many ignition parts, as well as several exhaust components, have been replaced during a recent work completed in January.
As good as it looks on the outside, this 1979 Volkswagen Type 2 shines a lot brighter on the inside. The access is via a sliding door, revealing a tan and green tartan cloth upholstery. The front seats are split by a removable center console, while the passenger seat is of swiveling type, allowing it to face the rear area.
Unlike other campers based on the T2, this also features a pull-out Trail Kitchens camp kitchen positioned at the rear, featuring a sink and a gas stove. There’s also a removable, rotating walnut table, while the rear bench seat doubles as a second bed platform. The main bed is located under the pop-top roof, which comes with screened zip-out windows.
This beautiful camper is offered on Bring a Trailer, with the best offer at the time of writing at $9,500. The seller actually has set a reserve on this one, so it might not be as cheap to get, but you can never know. There are still three days to go until the auction ends, so make sure to place your bets.
The body has been finished in green with a matching pop-top, while the wheels and the bumpers are black. The van looks like a beast thanks to its 27×8.50″ General Grabber A/T tires, although this is only a rear-wheel-drive camper. Many ignition parts, as well as several exhaust components, have been replaced during a recent work completed in January.
As good as it looks on the outside, this 1979 Volkswagen Type 2 shines a lot brighter on the inside. The access is via a sliding door, revealing a tan and green tartan cloth upholstery. The front seats are split by a removable center console, while the passenger seat is of swiveling type, allowing it to face the rear area.
Unlike other campers based on the T2, this also features a pull-out Trail Kitchens camp kitchen positioned at the rear, featuring a sink and a gas stove. There’s also a removable, rotating walnut table, while the rear bench seat doubles as a second bed platform. The main bed is located under the pop-top roof, which comes with screened zip-out windows.
This beautiful camper is offered on Bring a Trailer, with the best offer at the time of writing at $9,500. The seller actually has set a reserve on this one, so it might not be as cheap to get, but you can never know. There are still three days to go until the auction ends, so make sure to place your bets.