Beautiful 1961 Volkswagen Type 2 Panel Van Wants Your Attention and Your Money, of Course

Despite not being a camper conversion like most of these microbuses floating around, we reckon this Volkswagen Type 2 preserved as a panel van is equally beautiful. Expert restoration has kept the van in almost original shape, save for the strange-looking wheel rims.
This Type 2 was with the seller for the past 18 years and it was restored almost 25 years ago. It’s impressive how good it looks after all these years. This sure reveals the love they had for the original Bus. The expert restoration made it a car-show material before being sold to a local shop and used for advertisement. The owner rescued the vehicle in 2004 and has kept it ever since. The sale comes after they decided to liquidate their car collection, so this is your chance to get a pristine Volkswagen Type 2.
The current owner has kept the van in tip-top shape and a look beneath the car would impress anyone. This also goes for the paint job, to the point we bet it could beat any Volkswagen Type 2 on the factory floor at the time of production. The van was upgraded with front disc brakes, and the choice of wheel rims might be questionable, but everything else is really authentic and tastefully preserved.
The bodywork was refinished in turquoise during previous ownership. Recent work done on the car involved refinishing the bumpers, replacing the tires, adjusting the valves, and changing the oil. Safari-style windshield latches were also installed, along with new Hella lights. Besides the EMPI front disk brakes and EMPI-style wheels, the van was also equipped with KYB Gas-a-Just shocks.
The van looks just as good inside as it does on the outside, with black vinyl seats, gray carpets, and matching door panels. A bench seat with lap seatbelts has been added in the rear cargo area, which can be accessed through barn doors on the right side. There’s also a lift gate above the engine compartment.
Speaking of which, this is a 1.8-liter flat-four replacement engine with a dual carburetor and a 12-volt electrical system. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a freeway flyer four-speed manual transaxle. If this Type 2 suits your tastes, you can find it on Bring a Trailer, where the highest bidder offered $25,000 at the time of writing. There are still five days to go, so be prepared to see a bigger offer anytime.
